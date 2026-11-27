MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The practice's flagship surgery center on Janmar Road is recognized among 750 centers nationwide in Newsweek's annual ranking with Statista

SNELLVILLE, Ga., Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Advanced Urology, one of Georgia's largest urology practices, today announced that its Snellville Ambulatory Surgery Center has been named one of America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2027 by Newsweek. The center appears on the Georgia list of the national ranking, which Newsweek produces with global research firm Statista and which is now in its seventh year.

For the 2027 edition, Newsweek and Statista analyzed more than 5,000 ambulatory surgery centers across the United States and recognized 750 of them. Centers were evaluated on quality of care, performance data, patient experience and peer recommendations, measured against other facilities in their state.

The ranking draws on quality measures reported to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, patient experience data from the federal OAS CAHPS survey, accreditation status, and a national survey of physicians, nurses and surgery center administrators conducted in June and July 2026. Survey participants were not allowed to recommend their own facility.

"This recognition belongs to our surgical team in Snellville and the care they give every patient who comes through our doors," said Dr. Jitesh Patel, a board-certified urologist at Advanced Urology. "Our patients have their evaluation, testing and procedure in one place, with the same urologist from start to finish, and they go home the same day. Seeing Snellville named among the best surgery centers in the country tells them that care meets a national standard."

Located at 1557 Janmar Road, the Snellville Clinic and Surgery Center is where Dr. Patel sees patients and where clinic visits, in-office testing and outpatient surgery all take place at the same address. Urologists and urologic surgeons Dr. Jitesh Patel, Dr. Moshe Shapiro and Dr. Dev Mally practice at the center, which also handles surgical cases for patients from nearby Advanced Urology offices, including Conyers and Decatur.

The recognition comes during a period of continued growth for Advanced Urology, which recently opened its first Hall County clinic in Oakwood and serves patients across metro Atlanta and North Georgia through its clinic locations and six AAAHC-accredited ambulatory surgery centers. Earlier this year, two of the practice's physicians, Dr. Marc Greenstein and Dr. Vik Sabarwal, were named to Atlanta Magazine's 2026 Top Doctors list.

About Advanced Urology

Advanced Urology is a leading, patient-centered urology practice serving the Atlanta area with 14 clinic locations and 6 AAAHC accredited state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery centers. As a true one-stop shop for urologic care, we deliver fully integrated services including Advanced Focal Therapy Programs for genitourinary (GU) cancers, Interventional Radiology (IR), Patient Navigation Programs, Advanced Imaging with PET/CT, and an Advanced Cancer Care Center that provides innovative care and therapies for advanced stage cancers including access to an in-office dispensary, all under one coordinated model.

Driven by a culture of continuous improvement, Advanced Urology is outcomes-focused, people-powered, and innovation-fueled, delivering the kind of healthcare that empowers patients to live a better quality of life. For more information, visit .





CONTACT: Media Contact Jamil Mawani Advanced Urology... (404) 586-4570