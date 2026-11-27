Sunpower Receives Notice Of Deficiency From Nasdaq Related To Delayed Filing Of Quarterly Report On Form 10-Q For Third Quarter 2026
In accordance with Nasdaq's listing rules, the Company has 60 calendar days after the Notice to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Listing Rule. The Company continues to work diligently to complete its Q3 Form 10-Q. The Company intends to file its Q3 Form 10-Q as promptly as possible to retain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).
About SunPower
SunPower Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWR) is a leading residential solar services provider in North America. The Company's digital platform and installation services support energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit .
Company Contacts:
Sioban Hickie
VP Investor Relations
...
(801) 515-8727
Source: SunPower Inc.
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