MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OREM, Utah, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunPower Inc. (Nasdaq“SPWR”) today announced that it received a deficiency notification letter from the Listing Qualifications staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on November 23, 2026 (the "Notice"). The Notice indicated that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the“Listing Rule”) because it did not timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 27, 2026 (the“Q3 Form 10-Q”). The Listing Rules require Nasdaq-listed companies to timely file all required periodic reports with the SEC. The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock or warrants.

In accordance with Nasdaq's listing rules, the Company has 60 calendar days after the Notice to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Listing Rule. The Company continues to work diligently to complete its Q3 Form 10-Q. The Company intends to file its Q3 Form 10-Q as promptly as possible to retain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

About SunPower

SunPower Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWR) is a leading residential solar services provider in North America. The Company's digital platform and installation services support energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit .

Company Contacts:

Sioban Hickie

VP Investor Relations

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(801) 515-8727

Source: SunPower Inc.