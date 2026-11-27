MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Maryland moving company, founded in 1995, holds ProMover certification and one of fewer than ten Maryland Registered Mover Program credentials.

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Movers USA, a Maryland moving and storage company with offices in Bethesda, Jessup and Severn, is marking 30 years of service to households and businesses across the Washington DC area and Maryland.The company was founded in 1995 and has grown from a single location to three offices serving the Washington DC and Baltimore corridor, with its dispatch operation and storage warehouse in Jessup. It operates as a carrier rather than a broker, owns the trucks that run its jobs, and equips every truck with GPS tracking.Among the credentials the company has accumulated over that period, the one it points to most often is its certification under the Maryland Attorney General's Registered Mover Program, which it has held since 2002. The company notes that fewer than ten of the more than 400 movers licensed to operate in Maryland carry that certification.Movers USA is also a ProMover certified company through the American Trucking Associations Moving and Storage Conference, an accredited business with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, a GSA certified carrier for military and government relocations, a member of the American Moving and Storage Association, and a member of the Maryland Motor Truck Association. It is registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration under USDOT No. 981371 and MC No. 414146, and carries liability and cargo insurance on every move.The company's services cover local moves within Maryland, long distance movers for interstate relocations to states including Florida, Texas, North Carolina and California, international moves by sea container, and commercial movers for office and business relocations. It also offers packing services, piano moving, fine art and antique moving, and specialized handling for items that need it.Storage is handled out of the Jessup warehouse, where the company provides climate-controlled storage on a short term or long term basis, along with overnight, in-transit and two-stage storage for customers whose move-out and move-in dates do not line up.Crews are background checked, and the company states that it does not use day labor on jobs. Its Google rating stands at 4.8 stars based on 282 reviews.Service coverage includes Montgomery, Howard, Anne Arundel and Prince George's counties and Baltimore City, along with Frederick, Germantown, Ellicott City, Waldorf and the surrounding Washington DC region.Outside of its moving work, Movers USA partners with Move For Hunger, which collects non-perishable food from households during moves and delivers it to food banks, and works with the Maryland Food Bank.About Movers USAMovers USA Inc. is a Maryland based moving and storage company founded in 1995, providing local, long distance, international and commercial moving along with packing, specialty item handling and climate-controlled warehouse storage. The company operates from offices at 6533 Elgin Ln, Bethesda, MD 20817; 8221 Preston Ct., Ste. A, Jessup, MD 20794; and 7847 Crossbay Dr, Severn, MD 21144. More information is available at 1movers.

Gil Ben Shoushan

Movers USA Inc.

410-205-1527

info@1movers

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Movers USA Marks 30 Years Serving Maryland and the Washington DC Area News Provided By Rotate Digital November 27, 2026, 18:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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