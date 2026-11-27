The contractor behind spray foam, roof coatings, and concrete leveling projects across west-central Georgia has opened its new base at 213B SR-85.

The contractor behind spray foam, roof coatings, and concrete leveling projects across west-central Georgia has opened its new base at 213B SR-85.

- Michael ClarkeSENOIA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The contractor behind spray foam, roof coatings, and concrete leveling projects across west-central Georgia has opened its new base at 213B SR-85.Elite Coatings & Insulation LLC has a new address. The family-owned contractor moved its operations from Gay, Georgia, in Meriwether County, to 213B SR-85 in Senoia on October 12, 2026. The relocation places its crews within a short drive of Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, and the fast-growing neighborhoods of Coweta and Fayette Counties.For a company whose work spans attics, rooftops, and driveways, location matters. Each service relies on its own equipment, from spray foam rigs to blowing machines to the injection units used to lift sunken concrete. The Senoia site brings that equipment, along with materials and crew scheduling, into one central location along State Route 85.“Most of our calls were already coming from Coweta and Fayette counties, so Senoia felt like the right place for us. Moving here brings us closer to the homeowners and businesses we serve,” said Michael Clarke, owner of Elite Coatings & Insulation.“We're a family business, and we wanted to be part of the community we spend most of our days working in.”Three trades under one roofElite Coatings & Insulation offers a mix of services that homeowners usually have to find from separate contractors.Insulation makes up the core of the business. The company installs open-cell and closed-cell, blown-in insulation, and fiberglass batts, and it removes old insulation that has settled, gotten wet, or been damaged by pests. Closed-cell foam is a dense, rigid material that also resists moisture, which is why it is often used on metal buildings and in crawl spaces.Roof coatings are the second trade. A roof coating is a liquid-applied layer that seals the surface of an existing roof, typically on low-slope commercial or metal roofs, to help extend its service life and reflect heat.The third is concrete leveling. When a driveway, patio, walkway, or garage slab sinks or tilts, crews inject a lightweight polyurethane foam beneath it through small holes. The foam expands and raises the slab back into position, often without tearing out and replacing the concrete.Accreditation and local rootsElite Coatings & Insulation is licensed and insured in Georgia and accredited by the Better Business Bureau. Homeowners and business owners in Senoia and surrounding communities can request an estimate through the company's website.About Elite Coatings & InsulationElite Coatings & Insulation LLC is a family-owned contractor headquartered in Senoia, Georgia. The company provides spray foam, blown-in, and batt insulation, insulation removal, roof coatings, and polyurethane concrete leveling for residential and commercial properties in Coweta County, Fayette County, and surrounding areas. Learn more at elitecoatingsinsulation.Media ContactMichael ClarkeElite Coatings & Insulation LLC213B SR-85, Senoia, GA 30276678-332-4403...

Michael Clarke

Elite Coatings & Insulation LLC

+1 678-332-4403

...

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Elite Coatings & Insulation Relocates to Senoia, Moving Its Family-Owned Operation Into the Heart of Coweta County News Provided By WebLead Systems November 27, 2026, 18:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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