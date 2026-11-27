MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) China has published new regulations governing blockchain-based digital identities, laying out a national framework intended to improve how individuals and organizations verify identity and credentials across government and private platforms. The rules were issued on Nov. 27 and will take effect on March 1, 2027, according to a report from China's state-linked media.

The regulation package, jointly released by 11 government departments including the People's Bank of China and the Cyberspace Administration of China, is designed to standardize identity verification while emphasizing privacy protections such as data minimization and limits on how collected data can be used.

The new rules establish a blockchain infrastructure approach for digital identity verification across government institutions and authorized private-sector platforms. Digital identities are designed to enable credential checks without exposing unnecessary personal data, using verifiable credentials concepts. Data minimization is mandated: platforms and identity service providers must collect only what's necessary for verification and are barred from using it for cross-platform profiling or targeted advertising. The framework is set to go live on March 1, 2027, with implementation tied to authorized operators overseen by China's cyberspace regulator. Authorities position the effort as part of a broader push to scale China's national blockchain infrastructure by 2030 while maintaining restrictions on cryptocurrency-related activity in mainland China.

Key takeawaysA national blockchain role in digital identity

The regulations assign a central role to China's national blockchain network, which would serve as the infrastructure layer for a digital identity system. Under the framework, the system is operated by entities authorized by the country's cyberspace regulator, with cooperation from identity authentication and credential providers.

China Net, a state-backed outlet, described the“identity chain” as a way to bring together multiple institutions and coordinate verification using blockchain-based mechanisms that support“multi-party consensus.” The practical implication for readers is that verification responsibilities are expected to be distributed rather than centralized in a single database-an approach aimed at reducing friction when people or organizations need their credentials recognized across different systems.

For developers and enterprise users, this is significant because identity workflows often break down at the boundaries between institutions, regions, and industries. By tying interoperability to a shared infrastructure model, China is effectively signaling that digital identity will become a regulated layer of trust, not merely an optional technology feature.

Verifiable credentials and limits on personal data use

At the application level, individuals and organizations will be able to voluntarily register digital identities and use verifiable credentials to disclose specific information-for example, education or professional qualifications-without necessarily revealing all associated data. This aligns with the common idea behind verifiable credentials: a party can prove a claim (such as“qualified” or“enrolled”) while restricting what personal details are actually shared.

The rules also require platforms and digital identity service providers to follow data minimization requirements. They must collect only the information necessary to verify identity. In addition, the regulations explicitly prohibit using the resulting data for cross-platform profiling or targeted advertising. In other words, the permissioned use-case is identity verification, while monetization strategies based on behavioral aggregation are treated as off-limits.

This distinction matters for both compliance and product design. For companies integrating digital identity services, the regulatory emphasis suggests that even if data is available through an identity system, its downstream uses-marketing, behavioral analytics tied across unrelated platforms, or targeted ad delivery-may face legal constraints.

Interoperability goals across sectors-and links to China's broader blockchain plan

The regulations are framed as a response to persistent barriers in identity verification across regions, industries, and platforms. By focusing on interoperability, the rules also aim to encourage alignment with other national digital initiatives, including the digital yuan ecosystem.

Beyond payments, the regulation set points to distributed digital identity adoption in areas such as finance, taxation, transportation, and customs. Those sectors typically require strong identity checks and continuous verification in high-volume processes. If digital identity credentials can be validated consistently across systems, authorities may reduce duplicated checks and streamline onboarding and compliance.

The identity initiative also fits into China's longer-term buildout strategy for blockchain infrastructure. The country's stated roadmap includes targeting 2030 to largely complete its national blockchain infrastructure-while keeping restrictions in place on cryptocurrency-related activities in mainland China. Earlier coverage from Cointelegraph noted that the 2030 goal is a core part of China's national blockchain network expansion efforts, and the new digital identity regulations appear to be one of the practical use-cases authorities plan to deploy alongside that infrastructure.

What changes for institutions and users by 2027

The regulations will take effect March 1, 2027, giving institutions and service providers a timeline to align with the framework-particularly around authorization, identity credential issuance, interoperability implementation, and data-handling rules.

For users, the most immediate change is likely to be access to identity verification that can follow credentials across platforms without automatically disclosing unnecessary data. For institutions, the shift is more procedural: verification processes will need to comply with rules on voluntary registration, verifiable credential usage, and the strict limits on data collection and reuse.

Still, several practical questions remain for the period leading up to the effective date: how authorized operators will be selected and structured, how authentication and credential providers will connect to the identity chain in real deployments, and how interoperability will work across the specific sectors named in the regulation. Those details will determine whether the system reduces verification friction or becomes another layer of compliance paperwork.

As March 1, 2027 approaches, investors, builders, and enterprise partners should watch for official guidance on authorization procedures, credential standards, and enforcement priorities-especially around the new limits on data minimization and restrictions against profiling and targeted advertising.

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