MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 27 (IANS) The Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will deploy two party leaders in each of the state's 182 Assembly constituencies for a 25-day public outreach campaign aimed at taking information about government welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries and addressing local issues.

The 'Seva Doot Abhiyan' will run from December 1 to 25, with short-term organisational workers tasked with interacting directly with people, identifying their concerns and explaining how they can access welfare schemes run by the Central and state governments.

The campaign was discussed at a workshop for the North and Central Zones held at the BJP's state headquarters in Gandhinagar on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma and attended by state organisation general secretary Ratnakar.

Addressing the media, campaign's state convenor and former minister Jaysinh Chauhan said: "The initiative was intended to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of service, dedication and public welfare to people, along with information about various government schemes."

Under the campaign, sitting and former MLAs, former MPs, former district presidents, former district panchayat presidents, current and former state-level office-bearers and senior party leaders will be assigned to Assembly constituencies other than their own to work as 'Seva Doots'.

A local leader will coordinate the activities in each district to ensure the programme is conducted in an organised manner.

Chauhan said the campaign would go beyond public outreach and focus on connecting people with government welfare schemes, understanding their problems, making efforts to address them and encouraging greater public participation.

The Seva Doots will explain the eligibility criteria and application processes for various Central and state government schemes so that more eligible citizens can benefit from them.

They will also collect success stories, experiences and feedback from beneficiaries to assess the schemes' impact and understand how effectively services are reaching people.

The workers will identify local civic and other public issues and attempt to facilitate their resolution.

They will also engage with residents on various issues and narratives prevailing in society, sharing what the party described as factual information.

Details of daily activities, public interactions and other campaign-related work will be compiled at the state level.

As part of the preparations, the BJP held a meeting for the Saurashtra Zone in Rajkot on November 26.

Following the workshop for the North and Central Zones, a meeting for the South Zone and the Dadra and Nagar Haveli region is scheduled to be held in Surat on Saturday.

State BJP general secretaries Aniruddh Dave and Hitendrasinh Chauhan, district and city presidents and in-charges, members of the state campaign team, the designated Seva Doots and coordinators were among those present at Friday's meeting.