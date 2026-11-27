MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Nov 27 (IANS) The Uttarakhand government on Friday carried out a fresh administrative reshuffle, transferring five Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and five Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers across key positions in the state administration.

The transfer order, issued by the Personnel and Vigilance Department, includes changes in district administration, youth welfare, and development authorities.

Among the IAS officers, Lalit Mohan Rayal, a 2011 batch IAS officer, who was serving as Vice-Chairman of the Nainital District Development Authority with additional charge, has been appointed Additional Secretary of Personnel and Vigilance Department, and Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Vineet Tomar, a 2014 batch IAS officer and Managing Director of the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam, has been posted as Vice-Chairman of the Nainital District Development Authority.

Nidhi Yadav, a 2017 batch IAS officer, who was Additional Secretary in the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, has been given the responsibility of additional secretary of Sports and Youth Welfare Department and Director of Sports and Youth Welfare.

In another significant move, Deepi Singh, a 2017 batch IAS officer and Director of Sports and Youth Welfare, has been posted as District Magistrate of Almora.

Meanwhile, Anshul Singh, a 2018 IAS officer, has been shifted from Nainital to Almora as the District Magistrate.

The PCS cadre also witnessed several changes.

Krishna Kumar Mishra, who was serving as Dehradun Additional District Magistrate, has been posted as Haridwar Additional District Magistrate, while Pankaj Kumar Upadhyay, who is Additional Mela Officer of Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, has been appointed Additional District Magistrate with additional charge in Haridwar.

Vaibhav Gupta, who was Haridwar Additional District Magistrate, has been transferred to Dehradun in the same capacity.

Seema Vishwakarma, holding the charge of Deputy Collector and Municipal Commissioner of Almora, has been posted as Deputy Collector of Nainital.

Sudhir Kumar, Nainital Deputy Collector, has been transferred as Deputy Collector of Almora.

The reshuffle is aimed at strengthening administrative efficiency in key districts and departments.

The state government has directed all transferred officers to immediately hand over their existing responsibilities and assume charge at their new postings without delay.