New York, USA, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organ-on-Chip Market Poised for Rapid Expansion at ~22% CAGR by 2034 as Pharmaceutical Companies Embrace Next-Generation Testing Platforms | DelveInsight

The global organ-on-chip market was valued at USD 0.52 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.10 billion by 2034, according to DelveInsight's latest organ-on-chip market insights report.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 22% during the forecast period (2026–2034), driven by the increasing shift away from animal testing toward human-relevant testing models, rising pharmaceutical adoption of predictive preclinical platforms, growing demand for drug toxicity testing and disease modeling, and supportive regulatory initiatives promoting alternative testing methodologies. Products, including devices and consumables & accessories, accounted for 64% of the global market in 2025, making it the largest product type segment, while liver-on-a-chip represented 29% of the market. Drug discovery and development dominated the application segment with a 41% share, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accounted for 57% of the market. North America led the global market with a 48% revenue share, while Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth through 2034.

DelveInsight's Organ-on-Chip Market Insights

Organ-on-Chip Market Summary



2025 Organ-on-Chip Market Size: USD 520 Million

2034 Projected Organ-on-Chip Market Size: USD 3.1 Billion

Organ-on-Chip Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 22%

Largest Organ-on-Chip Market: North America

Largest Product Type Segment: Devices and Consumables & Accessories Category (64%)

Largest Organ Type Segment: Liver-on-a-Chip Category (29%)

Largest Application Segment: Drug Discovery & Development Category (41%)

Fastest-growing Region: Asia-Pacific (as projected) Key Companies in the Organ-on-Chip Market: Emulate, Inc., MIMETAS, CN Bio, TissUse GmbH, InSphero AG, Kirkstall Ltd., Nortis Inc., Hesperos, Inc., AxoSim, Altis Biosystems, and others.

Source: DelveInsight, Organ-on-Chip Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2034.

Market estimates are based on DelveInsight's research and forecasting methodology.









Himanshu Agnihotri, Project Manager of Healthcare Consulting at DelveInsight, said that increasing regulatory support for alternative testing approaches and growing collaborations between technology developers, pharmaceutical companies, and academic institutions are further strengthening market expansion. Going forward, the integration of organ-on-chip platforms into drug discovery, toxicity screening, and personalized medicine is expected to create significant commercial opportunities and support sustained organ-on-chip market growth.

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Organ-on-Chip Market



Growing Demand for Alternatives to Animal Testing: Increasing concerns regarding the ethical implications, limitations, and translational relevance of animal testing are driving the adoption of organ-on-chip technologies. Regulatory initiatives, including the FDA's efforts to promote human-relevant research models, are encouraging pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to adopt these platforms for drug development and safety assessment.

Increasing Demand for Drug Discovery and Development: The rising need for more accurate, predictive, and cost-effective drug discovery models is supporting market growth. Organ-on-chip platforms replicate human physiological conditions and organ-specific functions, enabling researchers to evaluate drug efficacy, toxicity, and pharmacokinetic responses more effectively during preclinical development.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The increasing burden of chronic conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory disorders, and neurological diseases, is creating demand for advanced disease modeling technologies. Organ-on-chip systems enable researchers to recreate disease-specific microenvironments and investigate disease progression, therapeutic responses, and potential treatment approaches.

Advancements in Microfluidics and Tissue Engineering: Continuous innovations in microfluidics, biomaterials, 3D cell culture, tissue engineering, and biosensor technologies are improving the functionality and reliability of organ-on-chip platforms. These advancements enable better simulation of human organ physiology, cellular interactions, and dynamic biological processes, expanding their applications in pharmaceutical research.

Growing Investments in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology R&D: Increasing investments by pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, academic institutions, and research organizations in advanced preclinical technologies are accelerating the adoption of organ-on-chip systems. The growing focus on reducing drug development costs and improving clinical success rates is further supporting investments in these platforms.

Increasing Adoption of Personalized Medicine: The growing emphasis on precision medicine is creating opportunities for organ-on-chip technologies, particularly patient-specific models developed using induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and other human-derived cells. These systems allow researchers to evaluate individual variations in drug responses, supporting personalized treatment selection and therapeutic optimization.

Expansion of Applications in Toxicity Testing and Safety Assessment: Organ-on-chip platforms are increasingly being used to assess drug-induced liver injury, cardiotoxicity, nephrotoxicity, and pulmonary toxicity. Their ability to reproduce human tissue-level responses provides pharmaceutical developers with valuable insights into potential adverse effects before clinical trials, supporting safer drug development.

Increasing Collaborations Between Industry and Academic Research Institutions: Strategic collaborations among organ-on-chip developers, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and academic research institutions are facilitating technological innovation and commercialization. These partnerships support the development of application-specific platforms, validation of organ-on-chip models, and integration of the technology into established drug discovery workflows.

Growing Focus on Multi-Organ-on-Chip Systems: The development of interconnected multi-organ-on-chip platforms is expanding the potential applications of this technology beyond individual organ modeling. These systems simulate interactions between multiple organs and help researchers investigate systemic drug responses, metabolism, and toxicity, improving the predictive value of preclinical studies. Increasing Government Support and Favorable Regulatory Developments: Government funding initiatives and evolving regulatory frameworks supporting New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) are creating a favorable environment for organ-on-chip adoption. Regulatory efforts to advance human-relevant testing approaches are encouraging the pharmaceutical industry to explore organ-on-chip platforms as alternatives or complements to conventional preclinical testing methods.

Regional Organ-on-Chip Market Insights

North America Organ-on-Chip Market Analysis



North America dominated the global Organ-on-Chip market in 2025, accounting for approximately 48% of total market revenue and securing the largest regional share.

This leadership is attributed to the strong presence of key organ-on-chip technology developers, such as Emulate, Nortis, Hesperos, AxoSim, and Altis Biosystems, alongside a well-established pharmaceutical research and development ecosystem.

Favorable regulatory developments, particularly the FDA's 2025 roadmap aimed at reducing animal testing and the NIH's emphasis on human-focused research funding, are further strengthening regional market growth.

The United States remains the primary hub for commercial and academic organ-on-chip research, supported by Emulate's ISTAND-accepted Liver-Chip program and strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies.

Additionally, sustained venture capital investments and research grants, including recent funding activities involving Altis Biosystems and AxoSim, are facilitating technological advancements and commercialization. The region's established research infrastructure, supportive regulatory environment, and close association with major pharmaceutical companies are expected to reinforce its leading position throughout the forecast period.

Europe Organ-on-Chip Market Analysis



Europe is expected to hold a significant share of the global organ-on-chip market during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in advanced drug discovery technologies, a strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and growing regulatory support for alternative testing methodologies.

The region's market growth is supported by the presence of established organ-on-chip technology developers and research organizations across Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and other European countries. Germany remains a key market, supported by its well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology ecosystem, strong academic research infrastructure, and increasing focus on microphysiological systems for drug development and toxicity assessment.

The United Kingdom is also contributing to regional growth through initiatives promoting human-relevant drug testing, advanced biomedical research, and collaborations between academic institutions and industry participants.

Furthermore, the European Union's emphasis on reducing animal testing, including regulatory initiatives encouraging the adoption of non-animal methodologies (NAMs), is creating favorable conditions for organ-on-chip technology adoption.

Increasing collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), universities, and technology developers are further accelerating the development and commercialization of advanced organ-on-chip platforms.

Additionally, growing investments in personalized medicine, precision drug development, and disease modeling are expanding the application scope of these technologies across the region. Collectively, a strong life sciences ecosystem, supportive regulatory initiatives, increasing research funding, and rising demand for human-relevant preclinical models are expected to sustain Europe's position as a major regional market throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Organ-on-Chip Market Analysis



Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the global organ-on-chip market over the forecast period.

This growth is supported by increasing investments in biopharmaceutical research and development, government-led life sciences initiatives, and the expanding presence of contract research organizations (CROs) across China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia.

China is strengthening its capabilities in microphysiological systems research and domestic manufacturing, while Japan is increasingly incorporating organ-on-chip technologies into its regenerative medicine and drug safety research activities.

Meanwhile, India is emerging as a cost-efficient destination for chip-based contract research services. Increasing collaborations between academic institutions and industry participants, a rising burden of chronic diseases, and growing investments in domestic biotechnology are further accelerating technology adoption across the region.

Moreover, partnerships between regional companies and established Western technology developers are improving access to validated organ-on-chip platforms. Collectively, expanding R&D expenditure, cost-competitive research capabilities, and growing pharmaceutical outsourcing activities are expected to position Asia-Pacific as a major contributor to incremental market growth during the forecast period.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Organ-on-Chip Market



In November 2026, Ayatris Inc. received a USD 1 million grant through TEDCO's Equitech Growth Fund to establish advanced organoid and organ-on-chip research infrastructure in Maryland, U.S.

In October 2026, MiMic Lab at Politecnico di Milano highlighted the publication of a tumor-on-chip model incorporating blood vessels and nerves to investigate head and neck cancer.

In September 2026, Hesperos and the University of Central Florida announced the publication of a multi-organ microphysiological system designed to simultaneously model sarcopenia and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, alongside human liver tissue.

In September 2026, TissueGnostics entered into a collaboration with China's Diya Biological Technology Group to advance organoid and organ-on-chip technologies.

In September 2026, Emulate submitted its full qualification package to the FDA's Innovative Science and Technology Approaches for New Drugs (ISTAND) program for its Human Liver-Chip platform. In April 2026, Emulate launched its organ-chip technology, containing astronaut-derived cells, aboard NASA's Artemis II lunar mission as part of the AVATAR investigation studying the effects of deep-space radiation and microgravity on human tissue.

What is Organ-on-Chip?

Organ-on-chip is an advanced microphysiological technology that uses microfluidic devices to replicate the structural, functional, and physiological characteristics of human organs in a laboratory setting. These devices, typically fabricated using biocompatible materials and integrated with living human cells, tissues, microchannels, and sensors, mimic key biological processes such as blood flow, tissue interactions, mechanical forces, and organ-specific responses. Organ-on-Chip systems are designed to simulate the complex microenvironment of organs such as the lungs, liver, heart, kidneys, brain, and intestines, enabling researchers to study human physiology, disease mechanisms, drug metabolism, toxicity, and therapeutic responses under controlled conditions. By providing more human-relevant biological models than conventional two-dimensional cell cultures and offering an alternative to certain animal testing approaches, this technology is increasingly being adopted in drug discovery, preclinical research, personalized medicine, and disease modeling.

Organ-on-Chip Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 Organ-on-Chip Market CAGR ~22% Organ-on-Chip Market Size by 2034 USD 3.1 Billion Key Organ-on-Chip Companies Emulate, Inc., MIMETAS, CN Bio, TissUse GmbH, InSphero AG, Kirkstall Ltd., Nortis Inc., Hesperos, Inc., AxoSim, Altis Biosystems, and others

Organ-on-Chip Market Assessment



Organ-on-Chip Market Segmentation



Organ-on-Chip Market Segmentation By Product Type: Products (Devices and Consumables & Accessories) and Services



Organ-on-Chip Market Segmentation By Organ Type: Liver-on-a-Chip, Lung-on-a-Chip, Heart-on-a-Chip, Kidney-on-a-Chip, and Others



Organ-on-Chip Market Segmentation By Application: Drug Discovery & Development, Drug Toxicity Testing, Disease Modeling, Personalized Medicine, Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic Studies, and Others



Organ-on-Chip Market Segmentation By End-User: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, and Others

Organ-on-Chip Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Organ-on-Chip Market Report Introduction 2 Organ-on-Chip Market Executive Summary 3 Organ-on-Chip Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Organ-on-Chip Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Organ-on-Chip Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Organ-on-Chip Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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