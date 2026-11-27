MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRAMPTON, Ontario, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is the wrong policy at the wrong time. It risks unnecessarily raising the cost of one of the most affordable sources of nutritious food when Canadian household budgets are already under significant pressure. Canadians should not be asked to pay more for essential food to unnecessarily shield a very large food processor from competition.

At Loblaw, we believe a strong and resilient Canadian food system, supported by prosperous Canadian growers and food manufacturers, is essential. Ensuring Canadians have access to lower-cost essentials when they are available is equally vital. Government policy, in our view, should balance these objectives, not advance one at the expense of the other.

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About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at and Loblaw's issuer profile at .