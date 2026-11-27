MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Up to $2 million in additional funding to support employment and operations at the Mackenzie sawmill

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber Inc. ("Conifex") (TSX: CFF) announced today that it has secured up to $2 million in additional non-repayable funding from the Government of Canada, through Pacific Economic Development Canada, under the Regional Tariff Response Initiative. The additional funding is intended to help maintain employment and operations by supporting wages and benefits for existing positions at Conifex's Mackenzie sawmill.

For further information, please contact:



Spencer Bell

Chief Financial Officer

(604) 216-2949

About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, BC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that address or discuss activities, events or developments that Conifex expects or anticipates may occur in the future. When used in this news release, words such as "estimates", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "projects", "will", "believes", "intends", "should", "could", "may" and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations and beliefs of Conifex's management. Because forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, actual results, performance or achievements of Conifex or the industry may be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Examples of such forward-looking information that may be contained in this news release include statements regarding the availability and amount of the additional RTRI funding and the purposes for which it may be used, and the expected benefits of the RTRI funding, including the maintenance of employment and operations at the Mackenzie sawmill. Assumptions underlying Conifex's expectations regarding forward-looking information contained in this news release include, among others, that Conifex will satisfy the terms and conditions required to receive the RTRI funding, that Conifex will incur eligible wage and benefit costs in the amounts and within the timeframes contemplated by the RTRI funding, and that Conifex will be able to continue operating the Mackenzie sawmill. Forward-looking statements involve significant uncertainties, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, that Conifex may not receive all or any portion of the RTRI funding; that Conifex may not obtain all expected benefits from the RTRI funding; that the RTRI funding may not be sufficient to maintain employment and operations at the Mackenzie sawmill; that lumber market conditions may not improve; that U.S. duties and tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber may persist or increase; and other risk factors detailed in our filings with the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities available on SEDAR+ at These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying upon forward-looking statements and Conifex undertakes no obligation to publicly revise them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.