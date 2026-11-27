MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EL MONTE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the“Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced that Erica Wei, its Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two investor conferences in December.

UBS 30 th Annual Global Technology and AI Conference 2026



December 2, 2026 – Scottsdale, Arizona. One-one-one investor meetings.

ROTH 15 th Annual Deer Valley Event



December 10-11, 2026 – Park City, Utah. One-one-one investor meetings.

Investors wishing to schedule a meeting with GigaCloud should contact their UBS or ROTH representative, respectively, or PondelWilkinson at ....

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company's B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the“GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery and payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company's global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer's warehouse to the end customer's doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

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GigaCloud Technology Inc

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