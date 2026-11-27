AI was expected to make the executive assistant obsolete. This year's data points the other way: the job is shrinking, and the price of a good one is rising.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The owner of a building-supply distributor with 120 employees hired his first executive assistant this spring. More than 200 people applied for the position. He hired a former office manager who interviewed well and had figured out his calendar within days. In October, she gave notice. A regional bank 40 minutes away had offered her $18,000 more a year and a better title. The owner had spent 20 years competing against larger businesses for contracts. Until then, he hadn't given much thought to competing with them for administrative talent.Anna Metselitsa, founder of executive search firm Shotgun Partners, tells this story to illustrate a problem facing the business owners her firm works with. Most run companies generating between $10 million and $100 million in annual revenue.“Everyone assumed the software would make this job cheap,” Metselitsa said.“It made the ordinary version cheap. The good version got expensive, and the owner of a forty-million-dollar company is now bidding for that person against the Fortune 500 without realizing it.”Recent employment and salary projections suggest that something is changing in the profession. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that office and administrative support occupations will lose approximately 752,000 jobs between 2025 and 2035. Pay is moving the other way.Meanwhile, Robert Half's 2027 Salary Guide forecasts a 3.9 percent increase in starting salaries for executive assistants, compared with 1.9 percent across administrative and customer support positions. The projected national starting salary for a senior executive assistant ranges from $82,500 to $115,000, with a midpoint of $98,750.In an October interview with Arizona's Family, Robert Half vice president Travis Laird said employers were bringing some of these positions back in-house and becoming more selective about candidates. He had also seen companies offer executive assistants more than the salaries they had originally advertised.Much of the routine administrative work that once occupied an assistant's day can now be automated. Scheduling meetings, preparing documents and organizing information all take considerably less time than they used to. But consider what happens when a business owner receives 40 emails overnight. Organizing those emails is one task. Knowing which ones require the owner's attention involves understanding the business, its customers and, often, the history of a particular relationship.“AI can book the flight,” Metselitsa said.“A good assistant asks whether the trip should happen at all.”Hiring someone with that level of judgment presents a particular challenge for privately owned businesses. Larger corporations have experience hiring executive assistants. They have established compensation structures, recruiting departments and people who understand what distinguishes an experienced assistant from someone who is simply good at interviewing.A business owner hiring an executive assistant for the first time has very little to go on. The owner's previous experience may be limited to hiring an office manager, and that person's salary often becomes the starting point for determining what to offer the time an experienced assistant receives a competing offer, the owner may discover that the original salary was considerably below market.Shotgun's answer is to take the hire off the owner's desk. Its Right Hand is a senior, U.S.-based executive assistant who takes over the owner's calendar, inbox, travel and follow-ups, while Shotgun recruits, employs and backs that person at a flat monthly rate. Keeping a strong assistant paid, trained and in the seat becomes the firm's job rather than the owner's. For owners further along, Shotgun also searches for a Chief of Staff and a Running Mate, a second-in-command who becomes the owner's own employee.“For years I was the owner who did everything herself, because I didn't know what good help looked like or what it cost,” Metselitsa said.“The tools made the routine work nearly free. That's why the person who handles everything else is worth more than ever. Large companies figured that out this year. Owners deserve to find out before the person they need takes a job down the road.”Anna Metselitsa is the founder of Shotgun Partners, which places senior executive assistants and second-in-commands with the owners of companies doing $10 million to $100 million a year. She is also a managing partner of ThriveGate Capital, a multifamily investment firm focused on workforce housing.

Anna Metselitsa

Shotgun Partners

+1 954-693-6588

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AI Was Supposed to Replace the Executive Assistant, Yet Employers Are Paying More to Hire One News Provided By Shotgun Partners November 27, 2026, 18:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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