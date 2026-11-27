MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, November 27 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General NS Raja Subramani on Friday highlighted the growing space capabilities of Pakistan, supported by China and potentially Turkey, stressing that India must accelerate the development of its own space-based military assets to maintain a strategic edge.

Addressing a session on Future of Warfare and India's Preparedness to Conduct Multi-Domain Operations at the Vivekananda International Foundation, the CDS General Subramani said Islamabad's space programme has been steadily advancing with Beijing's assistance, while Pakistan's national space agency, Suparco, is simultaneously working to strengthen indigenous capabilities.

"Pakistan's space capability is improving with Chinese assistance. Suparco is also pursuing the development of its own capabilities, and it is reasonable to expect support from Turkey as well," the CDS added.

He noted that growing military cooperation among Pakistan, China and Turkey has become an important factor in India's security assessment, particularly after the three countries drew closer during and after Operation Sindoor.

General Subramani said that Pakistan could gain access to advanced Chinese capabilities in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), as well as positioning, navigation and timing systems.

Such access, he added, would significantly enhance Pakistan's operational awareness and battlefield capabilities.

"Any capabilities available to China in areas such as ISR, positioning, navigation and timing could potentially be leveraged by Pakistan. This is something India must take into account in its strategic planning," he said, adding that New Delhi would need to respond by strengthening its own surveillance and space-based assets.

To address emerging challenges, the CDS underlined the importance of the Space Based Surveillance (SBS) Phase-III programme, describing it as a major step towards enhancing India's military space architecture.

Under the ambitious initiative, India plans to deploy 52 dedicated military satellites over the next three years.

The project, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security in October 2024, will be implemented under the aegis of the Defence Space Agency and Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff.

The Rs 26,968-crore programme envisages the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) building and launching 21 satellites, while private-sector firms will be responsible for the remaining 31 satellites, reflecting the growing role of industry in national security projects.

The CDS also pointed to the rapid expansion of China's space capabilities, noting that Beijing has developed sophisticated technologies capable of disrupting or targeting satellites.

China is widely believed to possess anti-satellite systems and electronic warfare tools that can interfere with satellite communications and navigation networks.

Against this backdrop, CDS General Subramani said India must continue investing in advanced space, surveillance and defence technologies to ensure it remains prepared for the evolving nature of modern warfare, where dominance in space is increasingly becoming as critical as superiority on land, at sea and in the air.