MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said the state's irrigated area has crossed 60 lakh hectares, registering an increase of 20 lakh hectares in just two and a half years since the present government assumed office in 2023.

Addressing a gathering in Sehore while dedicating the Seep-Ambar irrigation project, the Chief Minister recalled that after Independence, the Congress remained in power for nearly 55 years till 2002-03, yet the irrigated area stood at only 7.50 lakh hectares. Subsequent governments led by Uma Bharti, late Babulal Gaur and Shivraj Singh Chouhan developed irrigation infrastructure, taking the figure to 40 lakh hectares by 2023.

“With the blessings of Lord Balarama, the irrigated area has now exceeded 60 lakh hectares. This reflects our commitment to the prosperity of farmers and transforming their lives,” he said.

Yadav highlighted that rural areas are now receiving 24-hour electricity. Per capita income in the state has risen to Rs 1.70 lakh. The government is strengthening education through Sandipani Vidyalayas (schools), extending paved roads to villages and accelerating industrial development to generate employment for youth. Opportunities in government service are also being expanded, with MPPSC examinations to be conducted twice next year. So far, 85,000 positions have been filled through recruitment, Yadav further said.

On women empowerment, the Chief Minister said Madhya Pradesh has already provided 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayats and urban local bodies. Several welfare schemes, including the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana and Mukhyamantri Ladli Laxmi Yojana, are being implemented. Under the Ladli Behna scheme, women receive Rs 1,500 every month, and Rs 60,000 crore has been disbursed to beneficiaries since its launch.

Focusing on the dairy sector, Yadav said the state government signed an MoU with the National Dairy Development Board last year. Farmers associated with Sanchi Dairy are now receiving an additional Rs 5 to Rs 8 per litre of milk. Madhya Pradesh currently ranks third in the country in milk production, and the government aims to make it number one. To promote natural farming and cow protection, the government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per cow per month to farmers practising natural farming. Large gaushalas with a capacity of 10,000 animals are being established in municipal corporation areas. The grant for recognised gaushalas has been increased from Rs 20 to Rs 40 per cow, he said.

The Chief Minister asserted that the state possesses all necessary resources to drive progress across every sector and is working for the welfare of farmers, youth, women and the business community.