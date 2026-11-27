Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh addressed the alleged bomb threats surrounding his Mumbai concert on Friday, thanking fans for their overwhelming support and expressing gratitude to the Mumbai Police for ensuring heightened security at the event. Addressing the crowd, the 'GOAT' singer said that he had only love to offer in response to the alleged threats, which he believes were aimed at reducing the number of attendees at his concert. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Diljit said, "Their only intention is this: that people do not come to Diljit's show, that they be scared, that they be threatened, that they be stopped by any means. From my side, there is love for you. You may throw bombs if you want, but from my side, there is still love for you," said Diljit Dosanjh. "I know that as many people as are here, just as many are stuck outside as well. The police also have their duty/compulsion; they are checking and sending everyone in. Thank you so much. Many, many thanks to the Mumbai Police," added Diljit Dosanjh. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

A day before Diljit's concert in Mumbai, the state was put on high alert on Thursday after a threat email sent to Mayor Ritu Tawde and Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide warned of bomb blasts at the Mayor's office, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow and other locations across the city. The email, received at the Mayor's office, also claimed bombs had been planted at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Sion and Acharya Metro Station.

A bomb threat has also been reported ahead of singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Bengaluru, with police registering a case after an email warning of a possible explosion at the venue and a nearby metro station. Dosanjh is scheduled to perform in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 29, as part of his AURA India Tour 2026. The concert will take place at NICE Grounds in Madavara. This is not the first time Dosanjh's India tour has faced such threats. On October 23, an email warning of a possible suicide attack was reportedly sent to the office of former Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde. Ahead of his November 15 concert in Indore, bomb threats were also sent to the Mayor's office, private schools and the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. (ANI)