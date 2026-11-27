Madrid [Spain], November 27 (ANI): Spain is set to vote in a snap general election on Sunday, November 29, amid mounting public anger over rising housing costs, immigration and corruption allegations, with the outcome potentially paving the way for the far-right Vox party to be a part of the national government for the first time since the end of Francisco Franco's dictatorship in 1975, Al Jazeera reported. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the early election after his minority government's housing relief measures failed to secure parliamentary backing, against the backdrop of widespread protests over soaring rents and property prices.

Announcing the snap election last month, Sanchez said the country needed a fresh mandate to advance his government's agenda.“We need to renew people's support,” Sanchez said in a televised address.“We need to mobilise and win a much larger progressive majority in Parliament, one that will allow us to overcome vested interests, deliver new social advances and continue transforming Spain," he added.

The election comes amid growing public dissatisfaction over housing affordability, which has emerged as one of the most pressing concerns for Spanish voters with protests taking place across the country. Housing shortages and rising prices have intensified the crisis. According to Al Jazeera, citing the Bank of Spain, the country faces a shortage of around 750,000 homes, with the deficit potentially exceeding one million by 2028. Real estate website Idealista estimates that average rents have nearly doubled over the past decade, while asking prices for homes have increased by around 90 per cent, Al Jazeera reported. The average monthly rent has reached EUR 1,176, almost matching the average monthly salary of EUR 1,191 earned by young people, according to the Spanish Youth Council.

Meanwhile, opinion polls suggest that the centre-right People's Party (PP) could emerge as the largest party but may require the support of the far-right Vox to secure a parliamentary majority. Spain's 350-member Congress of Deputies requires 176 seats for an outright majority. If no party reaches that threshold, political parties will have to negotiate coalitions or other arrangements to form a government. Around 38.7 million people aged 18 and above are eligible to vote, according to Spain's National Statistics Institute (INE). Voters will also elect 209 members of the Senate.

The main contest is expected to involve incumbent Sanchez's Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), the People's Party led by Alberto Nunez Feijoo and Santiago Abascal's far-right Vox. Sanchez, who has been in office for more than eight years, is seeking another term despite corruption investigations involving his wife, brother and former associates. His minority coalition government comprises the PSOE and the left-wing Sumar alliance. The PP, which secured the most seats in the 2023 election but failed to gather sufficient support to form a government, is seeking to return to power under Feijoo. Vox, meanwhile, has campaigned on stricter immigration policies, lower taxes and a tougher position against Catalan and Basque separatism.

Immigration is another major issue shaping the electoral contest. Sanchez has advocated migration in Europe and this year offered undocumented migrants a pathway to legal status, attracting nearly 1.2 million applications. In contrast, Vox has pledged to deport all undocumented migrants, while the PP has promised tighter border controls. Corruption allegations have also featured prominently in the campaign, with opposition parties targeting investigations involving Sanchez's political circle and family members. His former transport minister Jose Luis Abalos was sentenced to 24 years in prison for corruption in June, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Healthcare and the state of the economy are other significant concerns for voters. Long waiting lists have placed pressure on Spain's healthcare system, while inflation and rising housing costs have prevented many households from fully benefiting from the country's economic growth, which has outpaced the eurozone average. Under Spain's parliamentary system, voters elect representatives to the Congress of Deputies, which subsequently determines the country's next Prime Minister. The King proposes a candidate after consultations with political party leaders, who must then secure support in an investiture vote in the lower house. Polling stations are scheduled to open at 9 am local time on Sunday. Provisional results from the Interior Ministry are expected to begin coming in shortly after voting closes, with the overall picture likely to become clear before midnight. The election could once again leave regional parties holding the balance of power, as negotiations over parliamentary support are expected to play a crucial role in determining the next government. (ANI)