Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Actors Gagan Arora and Aadil Khan starrer political drama 'Dhai Chaal' has premiered on JioHotstar, bringing a gripping tale of politics, power, ambition and the challenges faced by young people who aspire to bring about social change.

Offering insights into the show's concept, writer Naveen Choudhary and creator Ritesh Shah shared what makes the series relevant and how the story made its way to the screen. Talking about the show's intriguing title and its central theme, writer Naveen Choudhary explained that 'Dhai Chaal' reflects the complex and unpredictable nature of Indian politics.“Dhai Chaal is the story of our country's politics, where no one makes a straight move. If you look at the country's politics, on one side the public watches politics, on the other side there is the media, and thirdly, there are the politicians. Everyone has their own way of looking at politics. And that way is never straightforward; it's very convoluted, and that is Dhai Chaal, where nobody attacks anyone directly," he told ANI.

Sharing how the project came into existence, Naveen Choudhary revealed that it was show creator Ritesh Shah who approached him after reading his books. Impressed by Ritesh's body of work, Naveen felt that he would be the right person to bring the story to the screen. Creator Ritesh Shah described 'Dhai Chaal' as a youth-oriented political-social drama thriller that raises an important question: should students focus solely on their education and careers, or should they also take an active role in bringing about change in society?

Explaining the show's premise, Ritesh said,“Dhai Chaal is a youth-based show in the social drama thriller category. In this, the basic question is: can students bring about change, or should they just concentrate on their studies and careers? And if they make the choice to somehow contribute to society through politics, what challenges might they face, what are the fears, what are the obstacles, and how difficult and challenging can mainstream politics be for them? So you can call it a political-social youth drama.”

Ritesh also shared an interesting account of how he discovered the story. Revealing that the association happened quite by chance, he recalled watching an interview with Naveen Choudhary around the release of the second book in the 'Dhai Chaal' series. A brief mention of the book caught his attention, prompting him to pause the interview, purchase the book on Kindle and read it in its entirety.

The series is streaming on JioHotstar and will also air on Colors TV every Saturday and Sunday, with four episodes telecast every week. Adapted from Naveen Choudhary's bestselling novels 'Janta Store' and 'Dhai Chaal', the series traces the journey from university student politics to the corridors of state and national power. The first season, based on 'Janta Store', focuses on university elections, student agitations, ideological differences and the exploitation of young student leaders by mainstream political organisations. The second season, adapted from 'Dhai Chaal', expands the narrative to state and national politics, exploring electoral battles, coalition governments and the relationship between politics and the media.

The ensemble cast includes Gagan Arora, Aadil Zafar Khan, Ankit Siwach and Anjali Tatrari in key roles. Other cast members include Rajesh Kumar, Shraddha Das, Paritosh Sand, Rishika Lokre, Mir Sarwar, Kamakshi Bhatt and Hetal Gada.