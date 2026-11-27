In what was a heart-stopping close call on an Ohio highway, a semi-truck escaped a major crash after losing control while making a turn and skidding straight across the gap between two off-ramps on Thursday, November 26.

In CCTV footage captured by Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras, the semi-truck, which was coming from an adjoining highway exit ramp, can be seen losing traction while negotiating the curve before sliding sideways across the grassy gap separating two off-ramps.

However, the semi-truck was eventually lifted with the help of a tow truck, which was pulled back onto the roadway and removed from the scene without any injuries reported. The driver, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, escaped the incident without any injuries.

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How Did the Semi-Truck Skid Across the Gap Between Two Off-Ramps?

Toledo, which is located in northwest Ohio along the western end of Lake Erie, became the centre of local attention when the semi-truck slid across the space between two off-ramps, which were divided by a grassy stretch of highway.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the incident occurred around 2 pm on northbound Interstate 75 near the Anthony Wayne Trail interchange in Toledo. Reportedly, the semi-truck lost control amid windy and rainy conditions in the district before veering off and becoming suspended between the two elevated sections of the highway.

Toledo Fire and Rescue officials confirmed that the truck was carrying mail and that no one was injured. The tow crew arrived at the scene after they were informed of the incident and used a crane to lift the semi-truck before pulling it back onto the roadway.

WATCH: Video from the Ohio Department of Transportation shows a semi-truck losing control while turning and skidding across the gap between two off-ramps. Authorities pulled the truck back onto the road and towed it away. No injuries were reported. Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 27, 2026

The semi-truck, which was reportedly travelling to an undisclosed destination while carrying mail, doubled ove on the northbound I-75 ramp to Anthony Wayne Trail. The trucking company and the exact destination of the vehicle have not been publicly disclosed.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the crash. Authorities have not released any further details regarding the circumstances that led to the semi-truck losing control and sliding off the ramp.

Internet Users Debate What Caused The Semi-Truck To Lose Control

The viral video of the semi-truck veering off the highway and ending up suspended between two off-ramps sparked a debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users divided over whether the driver was responsible for the incident or the interchange's design contributed to the mishap.

Taking to their X handles, many users criticised the truck driver for allegedly speeding while negotiating the turn, with some saying that the driver appeared to be travelling faster than other vehicles on the same stretch. However, others questioned the interchange design, suggesting that its sharp turn and layout could have contributed to the incident.

Another section of users also expressed concern over the stranded driver's safety, questioning why passing motorists did not stop to check on him, while some users pointed out the damage to the concrete barriers following the incident.

@Breaking911 I think I know where this is, the whole interchange was widened because bonehead truckers trying to blast through

— Rob (@yournamehere757) November 27, 2026

@Breaking911 Jackass was clearly going too fast compared to other drivers. You can see how he is catching up on the truck in front of him. If he is an Independent Driver I hope he pays for damages to the road guardrails or his company pays.

— Mark Solo I (@fortgleason1) November 27, 2026

@Breaking911 Another retard who missed his exit but tried to make it anyway.

— None-ya (@Noneyat1t5) November 27, 2026

@Breaking911 I think he was going for the outside lane and seen the car next at the last sec and pull back in the turn. The trailer was light and pull the trailer around. The other trucks look like they had no problem at the same speed on the turn.

— Darrin Cordell (@dar10107) November 27, 2026

@Breaking911 He was driving too fast, that's all.

— Larry (@lwohlau2) November 27, 2026

@Breaking911 Why does no car stop to help? He's in shock. Everyone drives past – because it's not them. That's the real story – not the skid, but the silence. A dozen people slow down, look, and keep going. We film the accident but never stop to help.

— Qurtuzi (@Qurtuzi) November 27, 2026

Saw the aftermath of this in person LMAO shit was wild. The concrete barrier is fuuuuucked

— So beautiful, the ✨space✨ between (ANE) (@refUnchecked) November 27, 2026

What a ride!

— Steven Greenwalt (@AthVol) November 27, 2026

@CBSNews How little hurries and mistakes cost you a big loss.

— Sami Ullah Malik (@drsumalik) November 27, 2026

@CBSNews How little hurries and mistakes cost you a big loss.

— Sami Ullah Malik (@drsumalik) November 27, 2026

@CBSNews The truck driver probably soiled his shorts but he lived to see another day....

— Salish Sea Orca back scratcher (@letstevegolf) November 27, 2026

@CBSNews To be fair, this was bound to happen eventually from the day it was designed.

The truck driver may or may not have been at fault, but the condition demanded this to happen eventually.

— cleverhandle (@workerdrone9118) November 27, 2026

@CBSNews That can't be the first time that's happened. And if it's not, shame on the state for not looking at or doing something to prevent it @CBSNews.

— The Unseen Majority… (@BlueWaveRider01) November 27, 2026

@CBSNews Budgets are driving truckers hard. I witnessed this happen and driver died TRYING to slow truck enough to exit the fwy and off ramps easier for cars to handle then a truck. Sad but happens. Truck drivers need to go especially slow with wet roads easy to get pushed by drivers

— Jean (@SpaceScoutsIntl) November 27, 2026

@CBSNews We have some terrible, and I do mean terrible, semi-truck drivers. I had one after I merged on the interstate almost ran me off a bridg when there was no emergency lane. He didn't even look before changing lanes and I had the right of way.

— AndrewBroering (@AndrewBroering) November 27, 2026

@CBSNews Oh. If I'm looking at that correctly that's elevated. It doesn't look like there was any ground there

— (@Periabo) November 27, 2026

Meanwhile, since the incident took place on the afternoon of November 26, the Ohio Department of Transportation is expected to release further details about the investigation and the circumstances that led to the semi-truck losing control. However, no official confirmation has been issued regarding the exact cause of the incident so far.

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