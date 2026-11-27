(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANCHESTER, UK, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Helium 10 coupon codes HUMAN10 and HUMAN20 launched with the partnership with Millionaire Filter to make the lower the price of Helium 10's Platinum and Diamond plans for new subscribers. HUMAN10 takes 10% off every month for as long as the subscription stays active, and HUMAN20 takes 20% off the first six months.



Helium 10 blackfriday 40% off deal Helium 10 is a software suite for Amazon and Walmart sellers covering product research, keyword research, listing optimization and advertising. Key findings

Both codes save the same amount over the first 12 months.

By month 24, HUMAN10 has saved twice as much as HUMAN20. Annual billing with HUMAN10 is the cheapest full year: $89.10 a month for Platinum and $251.10 for Diamond. Helium 10 coupon codes Compression Table

Offer Discount Plans Black Friday deal 40% off the first 6 months of monthly plans, until December 6, 2026 Platinum, Diamond (monthly) HUMAN10 10% off every month, for lifetime Platinum, Diamond HUMAN20 20% off every month for the first 6 months Platinum, Diamond



Eligible: new subscribers only.

Billing: both codes work on monthly and annual plans. HUMAN20 takes 10% off annual plans.

Stacking: one discount per order, so the codes cannot be combined with the Black Friday price. Verified at checkout: November 27, 2026.

Which Helium 10 coupon code saves more?

Over the first 12 months, both codes save the same amount, because 20% off for six months equals 10% off for twelve. On Platinum, at $129 a month, each code saves $154.80 in year one. On Diamond, at $359 a month, each saves $430.80. After month 12 only HUMAN10 continues, so by month 24 it has saved $309.60 on Platinum and $861.60 on Diamond. Sellers testing Helium 10 for less than a year get their savings sooner with HUMAN20. Sellers staying longer save more with HUMAN10.

Plan List price With HUMAN20 (months 1-6) With HUMAN10 (every month) Platinum $129/month $103.20/month $116.10/month Diamond $359/month $287.20/month $323.10/month

Do Helium 10 coupon codes work on annual plans?

Yes. Annual billing already lowers Platinum to $99 a month and Diamond to $279 a month, and HUMAN10 takes a further 10% off: $89.10 and $251.10 a month, or $1,069.20 and $3,013.20 a year. That is about 30% below the monthly list price, a saving of $478.80 a year on Platinum and $1,294.80 on Diamond. HUMAN20 takes only 10% off an annual plan, so it offers no advantage over HUMAN10 there.

How do the codes compare with Helium 10's own offers?

Helium 10's official promo page lists a 20% discount for six months and a 10% discount for one year. HUMAN20 matches the six-month offer, while HUMAN10's 10% does not end after the first year. Helium 10 also runs seasonal sales. Its 2026 Black Friday sale gives new and free-plan users 40% off the first six months of a monthly plan through December 6, 2026. Seasonal prices cannot be combined with either code, and over a full year, annual billing with HUMAN10 still costs $169.20 less on Platinum and $433.20 less on Diamond.

Can existing Helium 10 customers use a coupon code?

No. HUMAN10 and HUMAN20 are for new subscribers only. Helium 10's help center asks previous customers to contact its support team to check eligibility before buying.

How to apply a Helium 10 coupon code

Open the Helium 10 pricing page.Choose Platinum or Diamond, and monthly or annual billing.Enter HUMAN10 or HUMAN20 in the coupon field and select Apply.Confirm the discounted price before selecting Buy Now. The code must be applied first.

Why a Helium 10 coupon code may not work

A code may fail if the account already has a paid subscription, a seasonal price is already applied, the code was entered after checkout began, or it contains a typo. Millionaire Filter found no working 50% off code during testing.

Other terms

Helium 10 has no free trial, but it offers a limited free plan. First-time subscribers can request a full refund within seven calendar days of their first payment under Helium 10's 7-day money-back guarantee; renewals are not refundable. Helium 10 does not advertise student or veteran discounts.

"Most sellers pick whichever code has the bigger number," said a spokesperson for Millionaire Filter. "Over the first year, HUMAN10 and HUMAN20 save exactly the same. The real question is how long you'll keep Helium 10, and for anyone staying a full year, annual billing with HUMAN10 is the cheapest option."

Millionaire Filter's full write-up, with checkout screenshots, is available on Medium: I Tested the Best Ways to Save on Helium 10: Coupons, Deals and the Math Behind Them.

Disclosure: Millionaire Filter earns a commission when readers subscribe through its links or codes.

About Millionaire Filter

Millionaire Filter is an independent publication on Medium that curates personal growth and business insights from books, studies and millionaire habits, including tested breakdowns of software costs for online sellers. Its approach is to cut the noise and keep the gold. Millionaire Filter is an independent Helium 10 affiliate.

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