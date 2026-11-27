MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Admitted to the State Bar of California in 2014, Ho has practiced law in California ever since, most recently focusing on family law litigation at a Newport Beach firm. Her background spans family law, civil litigation, business disputes, and complex financial matters, a combination that serves fathers well in family court, where a custody schedule, a support order, and the characterization of a business can all turn on the same set of records. She has handled contested proceedings, evidentiary hearings, and trials, and she works on financial disputes involving business interests, real estate, property characterization, and income determination. Ho is admitted in all four federal judicial districts in California, the Northern, Eastern, Central, and Southern Districts. Fluent in Vietnamese, she works directly with fathers who speak Vietnamese and their families, including the many in Orange County who would rather discuss their case in their first language.

“Denise Ho understands that in family court, the money and the kids are almost never separate fights,” said Mark Reel Jr., Founder and CEO of Reel Fathers Rights.“When a father's business, his real estate, or his true income is on the table, the support order and the custody outcome often follow the financial evidence. Denise has the litigation background to dig into those records and the trial experience to take a case all the way when the other side won't be reasonable. She tells fathers plainly where they stand, and that is exactly what our clients need. We are proud to have her as part of our team.”

Much of Ho's work involves complex and high asset dissolution, where the fight is over what the marital estate actually contains and what a party truly earns. She handles the characterization of property as community or separate, including business interests and real estate, and income determination disputes where the income available for support is contested. These questions often decide how much a father pays, what he keeps, and how much time he has to spend with his children.

Her practice also covers contested child custody and visitation disputes, requests to establish and modify child and spousal support, paternity proceedings, domestic violence restraining order hearings, divorce and legal separation, and post judgment litigation to enforce or modify an existing order. Ho believes a fair settlement usually serves a father better than a fight for its own sake, and she will say so. When the other side will not deal reasonably, she is prepared to try the case, drawing on her litigation background to build the strategy. Throughout, she listens, tells clients plainly where they stand, and gives them the information they need to make their own decisions about their children and their finances.

From the firm's Irvine office, Ho represents fathers in family court across Orange and Los Angeles Counties, including:

Orange County: Lamoreaux Justice Center, Orange Los Angeles County: Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Los Angeles Los Angeles County: Pomona Courthouse South, Pomona Los Angeles County: Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse, Long Beach Los Angeles County: Whittier Courthouse, Whittier Los Angeles County: Pasadena Courthouse, Pasadena

For more information about Reel Fathers Rights, visit ReelFathersRights.

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Reel Fathers Rights Adds Senior Trial Attorney Denise Ho to Its Irvine Office, Serving Fathers Across Orange and Los Angeles Counties News Provided By Law Firm Newswire November 27, 2026, 17:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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