By focusing on cremation alone, the Kellogg Drive team gives Sedgwick County families one clear process and fast answers whenever questions arise.

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Core Cremation, a cremation-only provider serving the Greater Wichita area since 2019, continues to offer families a simple and compassionate alternative to traditional funeral service. The company's cremation-only focus allows Wichita-area families to complete arrangements entirely from home, at any hour, without the added complexity of unrelated service options. To learn more about the approach families have come to rely on, visit Core Cremation online. Core Cremation's singular focus on cremation care has helped it build a strong reputation among Wichita-area families, with families consistently citing the company's responsiveness and clear communication during a difficult time.For families throughout Wichita and the surrounding communities, arranging direct cremation services in Wichita no longer requires an in-person office visit. Core Cremation's process allows families to complete all necessary forms, authorizations, and payment online, at a pace that works for them, whether they live across town or out of state. This from-home approach has proven especially valuable for families coordinating arrangements for a loved one who passed away while traveling, or for adult children living outside Kansas who need to make decisions on behalf of a parent. By keeping the process focused, direct, and available at any hour, Core Cremation removes unnecessary steps during an already difficult time.Since opening in 2019, Core Cremation has built its reputation one family at a time, earning more than 100 reviews and an average rating near five stars from the Wichita community it serves. Families frequently describe the company's team as attentive, timely, and easy to reach throughout the arrangement process. Because Core Cremation limits its focus to cremation only, families receive a consistent, well-defined process rather than a broad menu of unrelated services. This focus also allows the company's team to respond quickly when a family needs answers, whether that is a question about next steps, required documentation, or how cremated remains will be returned to the family.Families throughout Sedgwick County and the surrounding area can reach Core Cremation at (316) 883-3777, any hour of the day or night. Community members can also read verified family reviews and view the company's current listing on its Google Business Profile. Core Cremation encourages families who are exploring cremation options, whether for immediate need or advance pre-planning, to reach out with questions at any time.About Core Cremation: Core Cremation is an independently owned, cremation-only provider serving Wichita, Kansas, and the surrounding communities since 2019. The company offers direct cremation with fully online, appointment-optional arrangements that families can complete from home. Core Cremation also provides cremation urns, memorial keepsake options, veteran cremation support, grief support resources, and guidance on Social Security survivor benefits. Located at 5025 East Kellogg Drive, Wichita, KS 67218, Core Cremation is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. More information is available at corecremation.

Tytus Cornejo

Core Cremation

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Core Cremation Reaffirms Its Commitment to Simple, Compassionate Cremation for Greater Wichita News Provided By FirstCall Marketing November 27, 2026, 17:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Religion



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