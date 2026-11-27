Hayastan All Armenian Fund - Campaign 2026

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund is reconstructing the damaged Spandaryan Canal

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Team

YEREVAN, ARMENIA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund is launching its annual fundraising campaign under the title 'Armenia Between Us'. The campaign, run by the first foundation established in independent Armenia, has long brought together Armenia and its diaspora, giving Armenians around the world a way to contribute to the country's development. As in previous years, the campaign will open with a short film bearing the same title. A series of public awareness events and meetings will follow, at which the Fund will present this year's projects and explain how people can support them.“Through this year's campaign, we want to emphasise that Armenia is not only a shared value but also a collective responsibility. Our mission is to strengthen ties between people, wherever they live and whatever their views or life experiences. It is through trust, solidarity and cooperation between individuals that the collective potential of Armenians worldwide is harnessed to advance Armenia's development,” said Aramayis Avetisyan, Executive Director of the Fund.This year's campaign will help finance three strategic projects and a series of donor-initiated projects, with a total funding requirement of approximately AMD 1.973 billion. One of the strategic projects will develop the Mush neighbourhood in Gyumri. It will provide 66 flats for 44 families forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh and 22 families affected by the earthquake in Gyumri. The plans also include a kindergarten for 75 children, a public park, a TUMO Box and a cultural and educational centre. The total project budget is AMD 6,806,267,120, of which AMD 931,939,036 is required in additional funding.A second project will build an outpatient clinic and two kindergartens in rural communities in Gegharkunik Province to improve access to primary healthcare and preschool education. The total project budget is AMD 1,161,055,600, of which AMD 420,540,000 is required in additional funding.This year's phase of the third strategic project will continue the rehabilitation of the Spandaryan Canal in Syunik Province. The work will improve irrigation for up to 2,800 hectares of agricultural land and help improve living conditions for around 450 households, comprising 1,940 residents. The total project budget is AMD 6,034,772,994, of which AMD 109,918,924 is required in additional funding.One of the donor-initiated projects involves the construction of 10 residential homes in Balahovit and Nalbandyan for military personnel who acquired disabilities during the war. The package also includes a community centre in Saghmosavan, a sports ground at Patrick Devedjian College, improvements to the water supply system in Verishen and the installation of a hazardous medical waste incinerator. Together, these initiatives require AMD 510,732,677 in funding.The projects were approved at the Board of Trustees' annual meeting on 15 September 2026. At the meeting, the Fund's newly appointed Executive Director, Aramayis Avetisyan, presented a three-year development and recovery plan, including additional measures to improve organisational effectiveness, accountability and transparency.The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund was established by presidential decree on 3 March 1992. Its highest governing body is the Board of Trustees. Under the Fund's charter, the 29-member board comprises 14 ex officio members, eight representatives of organisations and institutions, and seven distinguished individuals. According to its consolidated records, the Fund has carried out 1,136 projects since its establishment, a portfolio it describes as the largest undertaken by any civil society organisation in independent Armenia. Of these projects, 43.6 per cent focused on improving quality of life and 29 per cent on infrastructure development. Of all projects implemented, 38.47 per cent were carried out in Armenia and 59.68 per cent in Nagorno-Karabakh.The Fund calls upon Armenians worldwide to unite and participate in the fundraising campaign and looks forward to their engagement and support in helping people and improving their quality of life.

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'Armenia Between Us': Hayastan All-Armenian Fund launches its annual fundraising campaign News Provided By AxelMondrian & Partners CJSC November 27, 2026, 17:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, International Organizations, World & Regional



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