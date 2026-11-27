Through Alliance Gives, employees across eight clinics donated an estimated 13,300 pounds of food and essentials to 14 New Jersey charities this Thanksgiving.

- Bryant Acquaro, Chief Operating Officer of Alliance OrthopedicsMATAWAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Alliance Orthopedics brought employees together for Alliance Gives 2026, a companywide charitable initiative dedicated to fighting food insecurity and supporting families throughout New Jersey.Under the theme "Give Thanks, Give Back," employees from eight Alliance Orthopedics clinics joined forces to purchase, organize, and deliver groceries and essential supplies to local food banks and charitable organizations.The initiative represents a projected $40,000 in donated goods, approximately 13,300 pounds of food and essentials, and the equivalent of 6,650 meals for New Jersey families in need.Participating teams from Bloomfield, Fair Lawn, Union, East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Freehold, Middletown, and Toms River received dedicated shopping budgets and worked directly with local charities to identify their most pressing needs.From turkeys, hams and Thanksgiving staples to pantry essentials and personal hygiene products, employees personally shopped for, organized, and delivered donations to organizations throughout the state.Benefiting organizations included Fulfill Food Bank, Freehold Open Door, Lunch Break, REPLENISH Food Pantry, St. Mary's Church / Star of the Sea Church, Old Bridge Food Bank, St. Joseph Social Service Center, the Elizabeth Police Department's food drive, the Union Police Department's food drive, Connecticut Farms, Human Needs Food Pantry, Fair Lawn Food Pantry, The HOPE Center, and The Salvation Army of Toms River.Beyond the donations themselves, Alliance Gives provided employees with an opportunity to connect with their communities and one another through a shared commitment to making a difference.For Alliance Orthopedics, the initiative reflects the same values that guide its approach to healthcare: compassion, collaboration, and a commitment to improving lives.As Alliance continues to grow throughout New Jersey, so does its dedication to supporting the communities that have welcomed its clinics.During a companywide address at Alliance Orthopedics' annual staff Thanksgiving dinner, Chief Operating Officer Bryant Acquaro reflected on the importance of human connection and the role employees played in making the initiative possible:“Alliance was built on human connection, and that connection extends far beyond the patients we serve,” said Acquaro.“Our ability to give back to our communities isn't simply a decision made by leadership. It's made possible by the dedication of our employees, the relationships they build, and the lives they touch every single day. Every member of our team played a part in making this initiative possible, and that's something we can all be incredibly proud of.”Alliance Orthopedics' guiding principle,“Better Everyday,” reflects a commitment to improving lives that extends beyond patient care. Through initiatives like Alliance Gives, the organization continues to put that philosophy into practice, supporting local families, strengthening community connections, and making a meaningful difference beyond the walls of its clinics.About Alliance OrthopedicsAlliance Orthopedics is a multidisciplinary healthcare organization dedicated to minimizing pain, restoring mobility, and improving quality of life. With nine locations throughout New Jersey, Alliance brings orthopedic medicine, pain management, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and chiropractic services together under one roof. Through personalized treatment plans and a collaborative approach to recovery, Alliance Orthopedics helps patients get Better Everyday.

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Alliance Orthopedics Gives Back This Thanksgiving, Providing $40,000 in Food and Essentials to New Jersey Communities News Provided By Alliance Health System November 27, 2026, 17:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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