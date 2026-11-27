CPI Europe AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

CPI Europe announces unaudited financial results for the first three quarters of 2026

27.11.2026 / 18:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Europe AG

Wienerbergstrasse 9

1100 Vienna, Austria

FN 114425y Commercial Court in Vienna

VAT ID: ATU 37681807

Press Release – Corporate News

Vienna, 27 November 2026

CPI Europe announces unaudited financial results for the first three quarters of 2026

Real estate portfolio with a value of €8,607.0 million

Rental income increased to €437.4 million

Results of operations rose to €327.7 million

Net profit increased to €265.6 million

Cash and cash equivalents at €412.0 million

Equity ratio of 50.1% and consolidated leverage ratio of 40.0% EPRA NTA per share rose to €38.56 KEY DATA Q1–Q3 2026 Q1–Q3 2025 Δ IN % Rental income € mill. 437.4 412.6 6.0 Results of asset management € mill. 372.6 344.1 8.3 Results from owner-operated hotels € mill. (0.2) 4.9 n. a. Results of property sales € mill. 9.6 (13.5) n. a. Results of property development € mill. (0.3) (1.3) 75.0 Results of operations € mill. 327.7 282.8 15.8 Revaluation results € mill. 107.8 118.5 (9.0) Operating profit (EBIT) € mill. 411.6 396.2 3.9 Financial results € mill. (84.7) (93.6) 9.5 Earnings before tax (EBT) € mill. 327.0 302.6 8.1 Net profit € mill. 265.6 236.9 12.1 CPI Europe closed the first three quarters of 2026 with sound operating performance, thus confirming the effectiveness of the strategic portfolio adjustment which began in 2025. Rental income rose to €437.4 million, supported, in particular, by the acquisition of the Czech residential property portfolio CPI BYTY in November 2025 and by a year-on-year increase of 3.1% in like-for-like rental income. The results of operations increased to €327.7 million.

Revaluations (standing investments, properties under development and property sales) for the first nine months of 2026 totalled €107.8 million. Operating profit (EBIT) rose to €411.6 million and financial results improved to minus €84.7 million, above all due to positive valuation effects from interest rate derivatives. Earnings before tax (EBT) increased to €327.0 million and net profit equalled €265.6 million. High quality property portfolio

CPI Europe continued the optimisation of its real estate portfolio during the reporting period. This course was reflected in strategic property sales totalling €339.7 million in the first three quarters of 2026. CPI Europe's property portfolio included 354 assets with a combined value of €8,607.0 million and 3.7 million sqm of rentable space as of 30 September 2026. The occupancy rate equalled 93.4% and the gross return 6.9%. Robust balance sheet

CPI Europe had a robust balance sheet structure as of 30 September 2026 with an equity ratio of 50.1% and a consolidated leverage ratio of 40.0%. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to €412.0 million. The IFRS book value per share rose to €34.19. The EPRA NTA per share increased to €38.56 at the end of September 2026 and reflected the net profit recorded for the first three quarters of 2026. The interim financial report by CPI Europe as of 30 September 2026 is available on the company's website under cpi-europe. Results notification as of 30 September 2026 by S IMMO AG

S IMMO AG announced results for the first three quarters of 2026 on 26 November 2026. The real estate portfolio included 106 properties with a combined carrying amount of €3,179.7 million as of 30 September 2026. Total revenues amounted to €231.5 million and reflected last year's sales of hotel properties. Gross rental income was nearly stable at €165.7 million, and net business income amounted to €142.7 million. The underlying rental business remained solid. Net revaluation gains improved to €8.4 million. Net profit for the first three quarters of 2026 equalled €80.2 million and was influenced, above all, by a decline in EBIT, higher net finance costs and an increase in tax expense. S IMMO's results notification as of 30 September 2026 is available on the company's website under simmoag. For additional information contact:

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

CPI Europe AG

Simone Korbelius

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

...

... S IMMO AG

Sylwia Milke

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

...

For more CPI Europe content, visit our website: cpi-europe

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