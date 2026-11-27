MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 27 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Friday backed Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's efforts to curb oil smuggling, combat corruption and bring weapons under government control, as Baghdad's campaign to extend federal authority drew opposition from the Kurdistan Regional Government.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump supported the Iraqi leader's efforts to“bring all weapons under the exclusive control of the state”. He also endorsed the goal of a“united, prosperous, and strong Iraq that makes its own political decisions”.

The endorsement came three days after Zaidi ordered federal authorities to take control of border crossings in the Kurdistan Region and imposed requirements for federal approval of oil exports, according to Iraqi news outlet 964media.

The measures followed an investigation into suspected smuggling at the state-owned North Oil Company. They also directed the federal Oil Ministry to manage its oilfields under Kurdish security control in Diyala, Kirkuk, Salahuddin and Nineveh provinces.

Trump's post expressed broader support for Zaidi's efforts to strengthen the Iraqi state and its ability to make independent political decisions.

The Kurdish regional government has challenged Baghdad's approach, arguing that the measures undermine Iraq's federal system and the region's constitutional rights.

In a statement following a Cabinet meeting chaired by regional Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday, it rejected military threats and said disputes with the federal government should be settled through negotiations.

At the same time, it said it supported efforts to eliminate corruption and illicit trade and would continue cooperating with Baghdad.

“We call for the comprehensive eradication of corruption and oil smuggling across all of Iraq,” the regional government said. It maintained that fulfilling its constitutional obligations must go alongside recognition of its constitutional rights.

The campaign has also involved action against senior officials. The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project reported that Zaidi removed the head of the Border Ports Authority, suspended the North Oil Company's director general and dismissed several senior security officials.

The dispute extends beyond the latest smuggling allegations. Control over oil production, exports and revenue has divided Baghdad and the Kurdish authorities for nearly two decades, OCCRP reported. Kurdish authorities signed contracts with foreign companies under a regional oil law adopted in 2007, which Iraq's Federal Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional in 2022.

Zaidi has defended the current measures as an assertion of federal responsibilities. Meeting European Union ambassadors on Thursday, he said his government would enforce federal authority over borders and oil, according to his office's account reported by 964media.

His office had also said the previous day that the measures were not being undertaken at the direction of a foreign government. Trump's endorsement on Friday adds public US support to the Iraqi leader's stated objectives as Baghdad and the Kurdish authorities remain divided over how those objectives should be pursued.