MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 27 (IANS) The Odisha government on Friday announced a significant increase in the monthly remuneration, ex-gratia assistance and retirement benefits for Anganwadi workers and helpers.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced the enhancement in a statement in the Odisha Assembly, recognising the invaluable contribution of Anganwadi workers and helpers towards improving the nutrition, health and overall development of women and children across the state.

As per the revised provisions, the monthly remuneration of Anganwadi workers has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000, while that of Anganwadi helpers has been enhanced from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000.

The ex-gratia assistance for both Anganwadi workers and helpers has been doubled from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.

The financial assistance under the Exit Policy has been enhanced threefold.

Anganwadi workers will now receive Rs 3 lakh against the earlier amount of Rs 1 lakh, while the assistance for Anganwadi helpers has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh.

In addition to these enhanced benefits, the existing annual financial incentives provided under various government schemes will continue.

Anganwadi workers will receive a total annual incentive of Rs18,000, comprising Rs 6,000 under Poshan Abhiyaan, an average of Rs 2,000 under Mamata–Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) and Rs 10,000 under the SUBHADRA Yojana.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Parida reiterated the Odisha government's commitment to ensuring the dignity, recognition and financial security of Anganwadi workers and helpers.

She expressed confidence that these measures would boost their morale and encourage them to discharge their responsibilities with renewed enthusiasm.

Parida also called upon them to collectively contribute towards building a healthy, well-nourished and prosperous Odisha.

"We hope these decisions will boost the morale of Anganwadi Workers and further encourage them in carrying out their duties. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi-led government remains committed to ensuring the respect, dignity and financial security of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers. Together, we will fulfil our resolve to build a healthy, well-nourished and prosperous Odisha," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

The announcements follow a high-level review meeting held earlier on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Majhi.

Various issues concerning the Women and Child Development department, challenges faced by Anganwadi workers and measures required to further strengthen the delivery of services for the holistic development of children across the state were discussed during the meeting.

The decision comes in the wake of an indefinite strike launched by thousands of Anganwadi workers and helpers at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar from November 23, which disrupted services across more than 74,000 centres in the state. Following the announcement, they have called off their strike.