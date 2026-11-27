MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Drawing key lessons from Operation Sindoor and recent global conflicts, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Raja Subramani has outlined an ambitious roadmap for transforming India's military into a technology-driven, integrated and self-reliant force, stressing that future wars will be won not by individual platforms but by systems, capabilities and rapid decision-making.

Addressing a session on the Future of Warfare and India's Preparedness to Conduct Multi-Domain Operations at the Vivekananda International Foundation here, the CDS said that while the fundamental nature of war remains“unchanged” as a contest of political will marked by violence and uncertainty, its character has undergone a profound transformation driven primarily by technological advancements.

“India must move from platform-centric warfare to systems-centric and capability-based warfare,” General Subramani said, underlining that military success in the coming decades would depend on how effectively armed forces integrate technologies, human resources and decision-making processes.

The CDS identified three major factors reshaping the battlefield: the exponential increase in the speed of decision-making, the rise of artificial intelligence, and the growing importance of autonomous systems, space capabilities, electronic warfare and cognitive warfare.

According to him, technology has dramatically shortened the cycle of sensing, deciding and acting, while artificial intelligence is poised to fundamentally alter the way militaries fight and win wars.“Any military that can harness artificial intelligence, adapt quickly and act on it effectively will have a decisive advantage in future conflicts,” he said.

General Subramani, who recently succeeded General Anil Chauhan as CDS, said significant progress had already been made in fostering jointness among the Army, Navy and Air Force. He credited his predecessor for laying the foundations of military integration and noted that a joint multi-domain doctrine had already been promulgated.

“The journey towards integration has advanced considerably, and my responsibility is to take it further and convert doctrine into real capability,” he said.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the CDS said the operation demonstrated the growing importance of multi-domain warfare involving land, sea, air, cyber, space and information domains. The operation also highlighted the value of indigenous technologies and coordinated action across services.

The CDS identified four key priorities for India's military modernisation: integration, Atmanirbharta (self-reliance), technological competence and multi-dimensional readiness. He emphasised that a strong domestic defence industrial ecosystem, logistics chains, maintenance capabilities and ammunition replenishment systems were critical to sustaining military operations during prolonged crises.

At the same time, he stressed that technological superiority alone would not be enough. Future success, he said, would depend equally on highly trained personnel capable of operating in increasingly complex and technology-intensive environments. General Subramani called for a force that is“joint in design, multi-domain oriented, technologically enabled and Atmanirbhar in both thought and action.”

While predicting the exact nature of future warfare remains difficult, he said India's armed forces must remain adaptive, innovative and prepared to respond to emerging challenges. Expressing confidence in the country's trajectory, the CDS said India would be ready when called upon to meet future security challenges, backed by integrated capabilities, indigenous strength and human-centric leadership.