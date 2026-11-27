MENAFN - IANS) Kuwait City, Nov 27 (IANS) Kuwait on Friday summoned Iran's ambassador Mohammad Totonchi to protest a drone attack that killed two Italian nationals and wounded two others in the Gulf country a day earlier.

In a statement on social media platform X, Kuwait's Foreign Ministry said it had handed Totonchi a formal protest note over what it described as "continued Iranian attacks" against the country, the latest of which it said targeted a vital facility and caused "extensive material damage."

Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Hamad Sulaiman Al-Mashaan called the attacks "a flagrant violation" of Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity and a serious breach of international law, holding Iran fully responsible for the attacks and their repercussions, according to the statement.

Al-Mashaan stressed that Kuwait reserved its "inherent right to self-defence" and to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its citizens and residents.

Kuwaiti military spokesperson Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan said on Thursday that Kuwaiti forces had detected and engaged several "hostile drones" in the country's airspace, attributing them to Iran. Al-Atwan said falling debris from the targeted facility killed two Italians and injured a Kuwaiti and a Pakistani national.

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the country has no involvement in a drone attack that killed two Italians in Kuwait, saying Tehran is ready to cooperate with Kuwait and Italy to investigate.

Araghchi made the remarks in separate phone calls with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

In the calls, the Iranian foreign minister emphasised that Iran "had no role or involvement whatsoever in the occurrence of this event," saying Iran is prepared to conduct a joint investigation with Kuwait and Italy to examine the details of the incident and identify its origin and the parties involved, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Araghchi expressed regret to his Kuwaiti counterpart over the casualties and damage caused by the attack.

In his phone call with Tajani, the Iranian minister expressed regret over the deaths of two Italians, extending condolences and sympathy to the Italian government and people.

Tajani said Araghchi told him the drone "was absolutely not launched by Iranian armed forces, nor did it originate from Iran," according to Italian news agency ANSA.

–IANS

ksk/