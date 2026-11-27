MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) World Champion and current World No. 1 in the 48kg category Minakshi Hooda, alongside World Boxing Cup Stage 2 Guiyang gold medallist Jyoti Gulia, will headline India's 17-member contingent at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2026, scheduled to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from November 28 to December 3.

India will field eight men and nine women at the season-ending competition, with several boxers drawn against strong international opponents.

Defending World Boxing Cup Finals 48kg gold medallist Minakshi Hooda, who won silver in the 51kg category at the World Boxing Cup Stage 2 in Guiyang, will open her campaign in the 51kg category against Italy's Martina Vassallo. Jyoti Gulia (48kg), India's only gold medallist at the same event, will face Thailand's Thipsatcha Yodwaree. The winner will meet Mexico's Fatima Herrera in the semi-finals.

Among the other women boxers, Poonam (54kg) will face Uzbekistan's Nigina Uktamova, Prachi (57kg) will take on Serbia's Natalija Shadrina, while Saneh (65kg) meets Thailand's Porntip Buapa. Gitimoni Gogoi (70kg) will face Slovakia's Jessica Trheffova. Naina (80kg) will meet Kazakhstan's Valeriya Axenova, while Alfiya Pathan (80+kg) will take on Kazakhstan's Dina Iskambekova. Thokchom S. Chanu (75kg) has received a bye and will play her first bout in the semi-finals.

In the men's draw, Rishi Singh (50kg) will meet Armenia's Rudik Garoyan, Nikhil (55kg) faces China's Jiang Zhe, and Anmol (60kg) takes on Japan's Shunsuke. Malsawmtluanga (80kg) will face Russia's Bekhtu Shavlayev, while Jugnoo (85kg) is drawn against Italy's Paolo Carpegna. Sawan Gill (90+kg) will meet Armenia's David Chaloyan. Harsh Choudhary (90kg) will face Kazakhstan's Daulet Tulemissev in the semi-finals, while Akash (75kg) has received a bye into the next round.

India's squad:

Men: Rishi Singh (50kg), Nikhil (55kg), Anmol (60kg), Akash (75kg), Malsawmtluanga (80kg), Jugnoo (85kg), Harsh Choudhary (90kg), Sawan Gill (90+kg).

Women: Jyoti Gulia (48kg), Minakshi Hooda (51kg), Poonam (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Saneh (65kg), Gitimoni Gogoi (70kg), Thokchom S. Chanu (75kg), Naina (80kg), Alfiya Pathan (80+kg).