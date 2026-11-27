Opening Of Estonian Embassy In Azerbaijan Marks New Milestone In Bilateral Relations FM
The Azerbaijani MFA wrote about this on its X page.
According to the ministry, in his remarks, Minister Bayramov highlighted the longstanding historical ties between
He underlined the potential for expanding cooperation in trade, investment, transport, logistics, energy, education, innovation and humanitarian exchanges, stressing the importance of translating the positive political dialogue into concrete and mutually beneficial outcomes. Minister Bayramov also reaffirmed the importance of strengthening cooperation through existing bilateral mechanisms and multilateral platforms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment