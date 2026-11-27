MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov attended and delivered remarks at the reception held on the occasion of the official opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Estonia in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani MFA wrote about this on its X page.

According to the ministry, in his remarks, Minister Bayramov highlighted the longstanding historical ties between

He underlined the potential for expanding cooperation in trade, investment, transport, logistics, energy, education, innovation and humanitarian exchanges, stressing the importance of translating the positive political dialogue into concrete and mutually beneficial outcomes. Minister Bayramov also reaffirmed the importance of strengthening cooperation through existing bilateral mechanisms and multilateral platforms.