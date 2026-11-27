MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kincardine, ON, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 27, 2026 -- Bruce Power has reached a key milestone for the Bruce C Project – a project that would build a long-term supply of clean and reliable nuclear electricity to support Ontario's growing energy needs while driving the economy through privately funded investment and good-paying jobs.

The company has submitted the Bruce C Project Impact Statement and Licence to Prepare Site Application (LTPS) to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC), the next step in the federally integrated Impact Assessment process to build up to 4,800 megawatts (MW) of nuclear capacity at the Bruce Power site.

Canada's Nuclear Energy Strategy was released this year as part of the wider National Electricity Strategy, Powering Canada Strong, with the goal of doubling the country's energy grid and build a low-carbon economy in less than 25 years. It stated that there is no credible plan to accomplish the goal without nuclear energy and the clean, reliable baseload power it provides.

The Impact Statement documents existing conditions, assesses effects of the project and provides proposed mitigation measures. Engagement with Indigenous Nations and communities, municipalities, and the public took place throughout the development of the Impact Statement and informed the assessment process and findings. Opportunities for engagement in this public process are ongoing through the IAAC, CNSC and Bruce Power, including a Bruce C livestream event Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

“The filing of the Bruce C Project Impact Statement and Licence to Prepare Site application marks a major milestone for the project,” said James Scongack, Bruce Power's Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice-President.“The Bruce C Project represents a generational opportunity for Canada, Ontario, and our region and we are committed to ensuring that the benefits of the project are maximized while mitigating potential challenges, a commitment that is reflected throughout the Impact Statement. Thank you to all who engaged throughout this process. We look forward to continuing to engage as the project advances.”

Following an initial review from IAAC and CNSC, the submission will be posted for the public to view on the Bruce C Project registry page. The IAAC and CNSC will share more information regarding the public comment period in the weeks ahead.

The Ontario government is building the future of nuclear energy to power a more competitive, resilient and self-reliant economy, including the ongoing Life-Extension Project and Major Component Replacement Project of Bruce Power's existing units, and the opportunities for new, large-scale builds such as Bruce C.

“Our government is making generational investments in Ontario's energy future as electricity demand hits record levels. Ontario is proud to promote this achievement as we work to accelerate the development of the Bruce C nuclear expansion, bringing Ontario one step closer to its first large-scale nuclear project in more than 30 years,” said Stephen Lecce, Ontario's Minister of Energy and Mines.“Nuclear is made-in-Canada, with 95 per cent of spending staying in our province and country. This project is key to meeting rising electricity demand, which is why Ontario is driving this project forward creating 18,900 jobs during construction and generating power for nearly five million families.”

An independent economic impact analysis published by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce earlier this year found that the large-scale Bruce C nuclear project would deliver lasting job creation, stimulate Ontario's economy, and reinforce Canada's long-term energy security for decades to come.

The Bruce C Project's direct benefits would be concentrated in Ontario, contributing more than $217 billion to Ontario's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during its 80-year lifespan; and would contribute $2.3 billion to the Clean Energy Frontier (Bruce, Grey and Huron Counties) regional GDP on an average annual basis.

The addition of up to 4,800 MW of energy production through the Bruce C Project would make Bruce Power the largest nuclear generator in the world with a capacity of 12,000 MW.

Bruce Power is Canada's largest public-private partnership and its Life-Extension Program and Major Component Replacement Project is one of the country's biggest privately financed electricity infrastructure projects in Canada.

Two-way communication is key to the process and Bruce Power is committed to receiving your comments and keeping you up to date as the Bruce C Project moves through the Impact Assessment process. For more information, visit the Bruce C Project webpage or email ....

About Bruce Power Bruce Power is an electricity company based in Bruce County, Saugeen Ojibway Nation Territory, Ontario. We are powered by our people. Our 4,200 employees are the foundation of our accomplishments and are proud of the role they play in safely delivering clean, reliable nuclear power to families and businesses across the province and cancer-fighting medical isotopes around the world. Bruce Power has worked hard to build strong roots in Ontario and is committed to protecting the environment and supporting the communities in which we live. Formed in 2001, Bruce Power is a Canadian-owned partnership of TC Energy, OMERS, the Power Workers' Union and The Society of United Professionals. Learn more at and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

For further information, please contact: Bruce Power Duty Media Officer – 519-361-6161 –...

CONTACT: Maggie Tieman Bruce Power 519-361-6161...