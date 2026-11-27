Multi-Split Heat Pump Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Multi-Split Heat Pump Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The multi-split heat pump market has been demonstrating significant growth recently, driven by evolving demands in both residential and commercial sectors. This market's trajectory reflects broader trends in energy efficiency and building electrification, making it a vital segment in modern climate control solutions. Below is an overview of its current size, key drivers, market segments, innovations, regional dynamics, and leading players shaping its future.

Market Expansion and Growth Forecast for the Multi-Split Heat Pump Market

The market size for multi-split heat pumps has seen strong upward momentum in recent years. It is projected to increase from $13.61 billion in 2025 to $14.82 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate of 8.9%. This expansion during the historical period has been driven primarily by rising residential construction, growth in commercial infrastructure, escalating demand for air conditioning, increased household disposable income, and the need for personalized temperature regulation. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $20.34 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.2%. This anticipated growth is supported by factors such as heightened demand for energy-efficient heating and cooling systems, wider building electrification, replacement of traditional heating units, increasing preference for multi-zone climate control, and the adoption of stricter energy-efficient building codes. Upcoming trends include the growing popularity of high-efficiency multi-split pumps, variable-speed compressor technology, low-noise systems, compact multi-zone installations, and year-round space conditioning applications.

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Energy Efficiency Requirements Fueling the Multi-Split Heat Pump Market's Rise

One of the main forces driving the multi-split heat pump market is the increasing stringency of energy efficiency requirements. These mandates, whether voluntary or regulatory, set minimum standards for performance to reduce energy consumption and operating expenses while advancing environmental sustainability. Governments and regulatory agencies are progressively enforcing tougher energy codes aimed at lowering carbon emissions and encouraging sustainable use of resources.

This regulatory pressure boosts demand for multi-split heat pumps because these systems optimize energy usage across multiple indoor units, delivering consistent heating and cooling while minimizing electricity consumption. For example, in March 2026, UK data indicated that after the closure of the LAD scheme, the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) accounted for 75% of energy efficiency installations in 2024. Meanwhile, the Great British Insulation Scheme (GBIS) increased its share from 12% in 2024 to 17% in 2025, with the Social Housing Decarbonization Fund (SHDF) maintaining a steady contribution of 9% to 11% over the past three years. These programs highlight how rising energy standards are directly supporting market growth.

Product and Customer Segments Driving the Multi-Split Heat Pump Market

The report breaks down the multi-split heat pump market into several key segments:

- By Product Type: Inverter and Non-Inverter systems

- By Capacity: Up to 5 kW, 5 to 10 kW, and Above 10 kW

- By Indoor Unit Type: Wall-mounted units, ceiling cassette units, ceiling suspended units, floor-standing units, and concealed ducted units

- By End User: Residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors

Subcategory details include various inverter systems such as variable-speed, high-efficiency, smart control, and low-noise options. Non-inverter options cover fixed-speed units, standard efficiency systems, conventional multi-split models, and basic control variants. These segmentations help pinpoint specific market needs across different customer bases and technical requirements.

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Innovation Trends Shaping the Multi-Split Heat Pump Market's Future

Leading companies in the multi-split heat pump arena are investing in innovative products designed to enhance efficiency and installation flexibility. A noteworthy development is integrated multi-split systems that combine space heating, cooling, and domestic hot water functions into a single outdoor unit. This innovation simplifies installation and amplifies energy savings.

For instance, in March 2025, Daikin Europe expanded its Multi+ system with new outdoor units featuring larger hot water tanks and improved connectivity options. Their air-to-air heat pump can supply heating, cooling, and hot water to up to four indoor units and a domestic hot water tank, making it suitable for homes and small commercial buildings up to 150 square meters. This system is praised for its energy efficiency, retrofit compatibility, and adaptability to various installation scenarios.

Regional Expansion and Market Dynamics of the Multi-Split Heat Pump Industry

In 2025, Western Europe held the largest market share for multi-split heat pumps. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The market analysis spans several geographies, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a thorough outlook on regional performances and growth opportunities.

Leading Market Players Driving Innovation and Growth in the Multi-Split Heat Pump Sector

The multi-split heat pump market features prominent companies such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai, Daikin Industries Ltd., Carrier Global Corporation, TCL Technology Group Corporation, Johnson Controls International plc, Trane Technologies plc, Toshiba Corporation, Hisense Home Appliances Group Co. Ltd., AUX Group Co. Ltd., Fujitsu General Limited, Lennox International Inc., and Rheem Manufacturing Company. These organizations are at the forefront of technological advancements and market expansion, shaping the future landscape of multi-split heat pump solutions.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Multi-Split Heat Pump Market Expected To Witness Steady 8.2% CAGR Amid Expanding Industry Applications News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 27, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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