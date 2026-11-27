Two chapels open into one gathering room for 100 guests inside a home-like Dutch colonial, where families of every faith are welcome.

KINGS PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A funeral home has stood at 69 Indian Head Rd in Kings Park since 1962, and that legacy of care continues today under the independent, owner-operated leadership of Butler-Hughes Funeral Home. Licensed New York funeral director William J. Butler has owned and directed the firm since June 2003, carrying forward decades of trust built by the families who came before him. Rather than working with a distant corporate office, families throughout Kings Park and the surrounding Town of Smithtown continue to sit down directly with Butler himself, a lifelong local who graduated from Kings Park High School in 1979 and has spent his career serving the community he grew up in.Families across the region increasingly turn to Butler-Hughes for funeral services in Kings Park that reflect the life being remembered, from traditional visitations to personalized celebration of life gatherings. The firm also coordinates cremation arrangements for families throughout Kings Park and the North Shore of Long Island, working closely with area providers so that every detail, from documentation to final disposition, is handled with care. As more Suffolk County families choose cremation, Butler-Hughes places particular emphasis on cremation services in Kings Park, making sure options are explained clearly, without pressure, and with the same personal attention given to every family the firm serves.Butler brings more than two decades of licensed experience to every arrangement, along with recognized standing among his peers. He is a past president of the Nassau-Suffolk Funeral Directors Association and previously served as a NYSFDA Region 9 director, representing funeral professionals across Long Island. That professional depth is matched by an equally strong sense of place: Butler-Hughes operates from a comfortable, home-like Dutch colonial building where two chapels open into one large gathering room seating 100 guests, supported by ample off-street parking expanded in 2005. The setting allows families to gather comfortably, whether for an intimate visitation or a larger celebration of life.Butler-Hughes welcomes families of all faiths and works directly with area houses of worship, cemeteries, and community organizations to coordinate every detail of a service. The firm also provides grief support and aftercare resources for families navigating loss long after a service has concluded, along with veteran funeral honors for those who served. Families throughout Kings Park, Smithtown, Commack, and the wider North Shore of Long Island can reach Butler-Hughes at (631) 269-4555, any hour of the day or night, or review the firm's Google Business Profile to see how neighbors describe their experience.About Butler-Hughes Funeral Home: Butler-Hughes Funeral Home is an independent, family-owned funeral home serving Kings Park, New York, and the surrounding North Shore of Long Island. A funeral home has operated at 69 Indian Head Rd since 1962, and the firm has been owned and directed by licensed funeral director William J. Butler since June 2003. Butler-Hughes provides funeral services, cremation arrangements, celebration of life services, veteran funeral honors, pre-planning, and grief support to families of all faiths throughout Suffolk County. The firm is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Bill Butler

Butler-Hughes Funeral Home Inc

+1 (631) 553-4054

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Butler-Hughes Funeral Home Marks Decades of Serving Kings Park Families News Provided By FirstCall Marketing November 27, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Religion



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