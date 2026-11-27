Antigua and Barbuda Art Week 2026, A Man and his Art

Attendees Interaction

ANTIGUA and BARBUDA Art Week's Vibrant Creative

- Maria BlackmanNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following an amazing eight days, Antigua and Barbuda Art Week, hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA), concluded on November 18, bringing creatives, residents and visitors together through a shared love of the arts.Held from November 11 – 18, 2026, the fourth edition featured visual art, folklore, puppetry, music, fashion, photography, spoken word, hands-on experiences, and cuisine in galleries, public spaces and community settings. The program invited audiences to discover Antigua and Barbuda through its artists, cultural traditions and everyday stories.Chief Marketing Officer of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Charmaine Spencer, speaking at Symphony of Colours the Official Opening of Art Week, said,“Art Week provides an important platform for our creatives to be seen, heard and valued. This is our opportunity to show that Antigua and Barbuda is not only a beautiful place to visit, but a nation with a powerful creative voice and a story worthy of the world's attention.”Among the many experiences that unfolded across the week, 'Dual Thresholds' - the public art door installation project, brought local stories into public spaces. Developed by the Quay Studio and Barracks Galleries Collective, the project transformed more than 20 reclaimed wooden doors into freestanding, double-sided artworks by artists from Antigua and Barbuda. Inspired by the country's people, landscapes, culture and everyday life, the doors were displayed at V.C. Bird International Airport and at galleries and creative spaces around Antigua.Art Trail experiences brought visitors, students and residents into galleries and creative spaces to view the works and hear more about the stories behind them. The exhibitions included portraits, landscapes, coastal scenes and depictions of everyday life and culture in Antigua and Barbuda, with conversations among guides, artists and visitors creating opportunities for discovery and exchange.At Makŏ Fine Art Gallery, the sounds of drumming filled the air as the Rootz Krokus Collective explored folklore, and cultural storytelling through exhibitions, performances and workshops. Antiguan artist and storyteller Zucan Bandele led a Jambull performance that brought the folklore to life and a jambull mask-making workshop guiding guests as they made masks. Meanwhile, Afreekan Southwell shared wood-carving techniques and drumming methods. Nearby, Anansi stories, puppet performances, and spoken word featuring Iyaba Ibo Mandingo, visual arts, photography, artisan products and more brought audiences of different ages into the experience at the Art and Cultural Village at Julees Restaurant.Artists across Antigua and Barbuda opened their studios and gallery doors, for exhibitions, discussions, live painting and sketching sessions in their spaces from historic Redcliffe Quay in St. John's to English Harbour in the south. The wider programme also included the sold-out Art Trail Bus Tours: Art & Culture and Art After Dark, BE: Fashion & Art at Henré Designs, the Heritage Quay Artisan Market, the sold-out Flavours & Canvas guided painting experience, Battle of Art and Chill & Paint, among other events.The Art Week student art competition received more than thirty entries from 11 schools. Nine students representing the Mill Academy, Saint Anthony's Secondary School, St. John's Catholic Primary School, Post Millennial Academy, Sir Novelle Richards Academy and the Irene B. Williams Secondary School were recognized as 'Rising Stars of Art'.Art Week Lead and Marketing Communications Manager in the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Maria Blackman said, the week's most meaningful moments came through the connections formed among people who share a love of the arts.“Antigua and Barbuda Art Week 2026 brought together a vibrant and diverse community of people who love the arts - creatives, residents, young people and visitors from abroad. There were moments of learning and inspiration as conversations sprung up, participants took part in interactive workshops, and people shared ideas and perspectives. There were also joyful gatherings of family and friends in various settings to enjoy the experiences. Each interaction gave us an opportunity to share the heart and soul of Antigua and Barbuda. We hope these connections created lasting memories for everyone who attended.”As an additional opportunity to experience Dual Thresholds: The Door Project, the public can see the wide range of doors together at 'Art in the Garden' on Friday, November 20, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The exhibition and silent auction will be held at the Local Shop & Tasting Bar, Bay Gardens, Hodges Bay Main Road. The evening will include spoken word performances and live music.The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority thanked the participating artists, artisans, performers, students, venues, sponsors, partners and wider team whose contributions shaped the 2026 programme. Antigua and Barbuda Art Week returns November 10 - 16, 2027.###ABOUT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDAAntigua (pronounced An-tee'ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew'da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. The twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches - one for every day of the year. The largest of the English-speaking Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108-square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson's Dockyard, the only remaining example of a Georgian fort a listed UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark. Antigua's tourism events calendar includes the Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month, Run in Paradise, prestigious Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month, Antigua and Barbuda Art Week and the annual Antigua Carnival; known as the Caribbean's Greatest Summer Festival. Barbuda, Antigua's smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles north-east of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 11-mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere. Find more information on Antigua & Barbuda at:FOR ENQUIRIES, CONTACT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA TOURISM AUTHORITYMaria BlackmanMarketing Communications ManagerT: 1 (268) 562 7600/464-7601E:...Kayla ChristianMarketing Communications OfficerT: 1(268) 562 7600 / 464-7665E:...

Maria Blackman

Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority

+1 268-562-7600

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ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA ART WEEK CONCLUDES AFTER EIGHT DAYS OF ART AND CONNECTION News Provided By PM GROUP November 27, 2026, 17:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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