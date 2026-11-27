MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen will arrive in New Delhi early on Saturday on a visit to India and hold talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

According to the MEA, Rasmussen will meet EAM Jaishankar in New Delhi on Saturday morning before departing later in the day.

Earlier this month, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi held a bilateral meeting with Denmark's Minister for Business and Competitiveness Martin Lidegaard on the sidelines of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit 2026.

Both sides discussed strengthening India-Denmark cooperation in offshore wind, green hydrogen, battery storage and renewable energy integration. Both ministers also reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and expanding clean energy cooperation.

Lidegaard also visited Mumbai to advance cooperation on maritime affairs, green shipping, technology, trade and investment. He said that Denmark and Maharashtra are two economies of roughly the same size with a lot to offer each other.

"More than 60 Danish companies are already present in Maharashtra, and we expect commercial opportunities to expand with the coming EU-India free trade agreement," according to him.

In June, an Indian delegation met with the Danish State Secretary and the Maritime Security envoy in Copenhagen to discuss the global security environment, especially in the maritime field, during the inaugural Maritime Security Dialogue between India and Denmark.

"The Indian delegation led by Ms Subhashini Narayanan, Joint Secretary, D&ISA Division, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), comprising representatives from the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), along with the Ambassador Manish Prabhat, met State Secretary Ms Lotte Machon, Maritime Security envoy Mr Nicolai Ruge and the officials of the Danish Defence Ministry," the Indian Embassy in Denmark said.

According to the Embassy, both sides discussed the global security environment, especially in the maritime field, and explored possibilities for deeper cooperation.

"Maritime security increasing concern for both Denmark and India. The first Maritime Security Dialogue between Denmark and India is taking place in Copenhagen this week, including a working lunch with Danish defence companies in the maritime space," Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, Ambassador of Denmark to India, had noted on X.