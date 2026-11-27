MENAFN - IANS) Kampala, Nov 27 (IANS) Qatar has lifted travel restrictions imposed on Ugandans in response to the Ebola outbreak, a senior Ugandan government official said Friday.

Alan Kasujja, government spokesperson, told reporters in Kampala, Uganda's capital, that normal entry and transit arrangements for Ugandans traveling through Qatar's capital of Doha have resumed, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"This will help Ugandans whose journeys for work, study, business or tourism were disrupted," Kasujja said.

"Ugandans recruited through licensed agencies can again take up employment in Qatar, subject to the usual entry and work requirements," he added.

Uganda had protested travel restrictions imposed by several countries following Ebola outbreaks in the region, arguing that blanket restrictions were unfair and failed to recognise the country's public health response.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention declared the end of Uganda's 2026 Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in August after 42 consecutive days without a new confirmed case.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday said that WHO staff, officials of the Health Ministry of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and other colleagues, who had been sheltering at a hospital in Akwe in Ituri Province for over three days amid fierce conflict, have been safely evacuated.

"WHO staff, DRC Ministry of Health and other colleagues have been safely evacuated from the hospital in Akwe, Ituri Province, where they were sheltering amid fierce conflict for over three days. They have been brought to safety thanks to combined efforts across health, government and humanitarian partners under very challenging circumstances. My thanks to everyone involved in this operation," Tedros posted on X.

The WHO chief said the organisation has also temporarily moved its Ebola team out of Mongbwalu due to rising insecurity in the area.

"Because of the increased insecurity in Mongbwalu, we have also temporarily relocated Ebola team of WHO staff and partners until the situation calms. We iterate once again: health care, health workers, Ebola responders and humanitarians must be protected at all times!" he said.

–IANS

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