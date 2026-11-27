MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 27 (IANS) Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) administration over the Supreme Court's ruling on the Thiruparankundram Deepam issue, asserting that the administratively incompetent Vijay government has brought disgrace to Tamil Nadu by failing to present strong arguments in court.

In a statement reacting to the apex court's directive ordering that the ceremonial lamp be lit on Saturday on the pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill, Stalin said the verdict marked an outright failure of the TVK government and had placed tradition, religious harmony, and state rights in unprecedented danger.

Describing the Supreme Court's orders as shocking, Stalin pointed out that the bench had handed over the entire hill to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, dissolved the temple board of trustees, entrusted administration to a panel of former judges, and directed officials including the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Commissioner, and Madurai Collector to appear in person.

“By failing to put forward proper and strong arguments in the Supreme Court, taking various contradictory stands, and cowardly hiding behind the board of trustees where the government ought to have taken responsibility, the TVK government has ruined everything like a garland in a monkey's hands,” Stalin said.

Maintaining that the previous DMK administration had safeguarded age-old worship customs and traditions at Thiruparankundram while upholding communal harmony, peace, and state rights, Stalin accused the TVK government of squandering everything due to sheer incompetence, an obsession with publicity, and cowardice.

He alleged that through a single case, the state had surrendered to the Union government the state rights fought for and protected by the Dravidian movement over six decades with immense sacrifice, as well as the temples brought under democratic control from unscrupulous elements over the past century.

“Today's Supreme Court order has shown what the state of a government will be when the chief minister outsources his responsibilities to others and acts out like a stand-up comedian,” Stalin remarked.

Arguing that the core issue went beyond Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay being new to politics and inexperienced in governance, Stalin alleged that many of Tamil Nadu's problems stemmed from his refusal to allow experienced or wise individuals near him.

“Even after all this, Chief Minister Vijay's refusal to speak out is a historic betrayal of Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said.

Adding a public appeal, the former Chief Minister said:“My appeal to the people of Tamil Nadu: let us protect our religious harmony under all circumstances without allowing any harm to come to it. Let us set an example for our future generations.”