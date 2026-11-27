MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) NCP-SP Working President and MP Supriya Sule announced on Friday that she will remain in Mumbai over the weekend while veteran leader and her father Sharad Pawar receives medical care at a hospital in South Mumbai.

Sule said via a WhatsApp status message that she plans to travel to New Delhi on Monday morning to attend the special session of Parliament, which begins on November 30.

Sharad Pawar was admitted to a South Mumbai hospital on Thursday for treatment after experiencing dehydration. Because of his hospitalisation, Sule will miss a key INDIA bloc strategy meeting scheduled for Saturday, where opposition parties are expected to coordinate their floor response to the Central government's proposed constituency Delimitation Bill.

Ahead of the special session starting Monday, the NCP-SP issued a formal whip on Friday directing all of its Lok Sabha members to be present in the House and participate in the proceedings.

Sule's absence from the Saturday's Opposition huddle comes amid heightened political speculation regarding whether the NCP-SP might back the Central government's proposed constituency reorganisation legislation.

Addressing the reports, Sule said that the NCP-SP will determine its official position only after examining the draft text of the bill.

Her remarks followed conflicting public statements from senior political figures within the party that highlighted an apparent lack of internal consensus.

Senior legislator Jitendra Awhad claimed that all MPs belonging to the party would vote in favour of the proposed legislation.

However, Shirur MP Amol Kolhe countered Awhad's assertion, saying that the NCP-SP's leadership has not yet arrived at any final decision regarding the bill.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress Leader Sachin Sawant criticised the NCP-SP over reports of its decision to back the Narendra Modi government's Delimitation Bill, calling the move "extremely unfortunate" and warning that it aids what he described as an authoritarian regime.

In a sharp statement targeting both the Centre and the ally within the Opposition bloc, Sawant accused the Central government of bringing the legislation to tighten its grip on power after 12 years, saying that the administration's intent behind the bill is not sincere.

He asked why the Union government insists on using 2011 Census data when a fresh census has not yet been completed across the country.

Pointing to the redrawing of constituencies in Assam under the guise of delimitation, Sawant alleged that boundaries were altered to suit the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) political interests-a practice known as "gerrymandering"-and claimed the Centre intends to replicate the model nationwide.

He said that a decision of this weight should have been taken at a meeting of the INDIA alliance, noting that constituent parties had opposed the bill the last time it came up.

He questioned what prompted the shift in stance.

Citing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks that smaller political parties are facing pressure, Sawant said collective decision-making and Opposition unity are vital at such a juncture, adding that time will tell whether NCP-SP's move stems from pressure or political power calculations.

He added that he did not expect such a decision from Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP, given Pawar's long political trajectory aligned with secular and democratic ideals.