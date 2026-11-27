New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Friday successfully secured the deportation of Rajesh Keshava Acharya from the UAE to India in connection with the Manohar Shetty murder case. Other government institutions, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Karnataka Police, were also involved in the coordination of the deportation process. According to the CBI, the accused Rajesh Keshava Acharya was wanted in connection with a murder case registered by the Karnataka Police. The incident occurred in July 2002, when the subject, in conspiracy with other accused persons, allegedly murdered Manohar Shetty. Later, Acharya fled India in 2019 to evade legal proceedings in the country. A chargesheet in the case has already been filed before the court against all the accused persons, including Rajesh Keshava Acharya. At the request of Karnataka Police, NCB-New Delhi got a Red Notice published against the subject through INTERPOL channels. Subsequently, the subject was geo-located and arrested by the UAE authorities. Following due legal process, the UAE authorities extradited the subject to India. The subject arrived in Mumbai, where he was taken into custody by the Karnataka Police.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) secured the deportation of INTERPOL Red Notice subject Sujith Kumar from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India on November 25 in connection with a murder case registered by Keralam Police. According to a press release, the deportation was carried out in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Keralam Police. The accused arrived at Kochi on November 25 along with an escort team of Keralam Police after being handed over by UAE authorities. According to the press release, Sujith Kumar was wanted in connection with a murder that took place in October 2008. Due to previous enmity, he and other accused persons allegedly formed an unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapons and attacked a victim who was conversing with the complainant on the roadside. The assailants inflicted multiple injuries on the victim, who succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital on the same day. Sujith Kumar had been absconding for a long time, while a chargesheet in the case had already been filed before the competent court. At the request of Keralam Police, the CBI's National Central Bureau (NCB), New Delhi, had secured the publication of an INTERPOL Red Notice against the accused. Subsequently, he was traced and arrested by UAE authorities. (ANI)