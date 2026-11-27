Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Two-time defending T20 Mumbai League champions MSC Maratha Royals are extending their winning philosophy beyond the senior team with the launch of the MSC Maratha Royals Academy at MIG Cricket Club, Bandra. The initiative marks a focused investment in grassroots cricket, offering promising young cricketers access to professional coaching through fully sponsored scholarships, while creating a pathway from age-group cricket to the franchise's development squad and potentially its senior T20 Mumbai League team, according to a press release from the franchise.

The academy will cater to players aged 16 and above across three categories–Under-19, Under-23 and Senior with upto 30 players in each batch. Of these, 10–12 players will receive fully sponsored scholarships, covering their professional cricket coaching, while the remaining places will be available on a paid basis. Players will receive specialised coaching and regular competitive match exposure, and will be assessed on their performances, potential, work ethic and overall development. An integral part of the pathway will be opportunities to progress towards representation at established clubs, including MIG Cricket Club, Parel Sporting Club and Shree Lad Club. The longer-term objective is to build a Maratha Royals development squad, creating a talent pool that can be tracked and nurtured within the franchise's ecosystem. Based on their progress, selected players could earn a place in the development squad and potentially advance to the senior team. Registrations for the first batch will open soon, with selection trials planned across all three age categories.

Speaking on the initiative, Alisha Baheti, Owner, MSC Maratha Royals and Maratha Royals Academy, said,“A winning team is built through more than performance on the field. It takes a sustained commitment to recognising talent, developing it with the right guidance and creating an environment where players can grow. Through the academy, we want to extend the Maratha Royals' approach to the grassroots level and give young cricketers the coaching, competitive exposure and direction they need to pursue the next stage of their cricketing journey.”

The academy's association with MIG Cricket Club, one of the country's established cricketing institutions, is central to this approach. Founded in 1968, MIG has built a longstanding legacy in Mumbai cricket, with an established infrastructure and a history of nurturing young talent. For the Maratha Royals, partnering with a club of this standing provides a strong foundation for the academy and a credible competitive environment for aspiring cricketers to develop. It brings together the franchise's focus on identifying and honing talent with MIG's decades of experience in the game.

Nishant Patankar, General Secretary, MIG Cricket Club, said,“MIG Cricket Club has always believed in the importance of creating opportunities for young cricketers and providing them with the right environment to develop. Our association with MSC Maratha Royals Academy brings together two institutions with a shared commitment to the game and its future opportunities. With our cricketing infrastructure and experience, we look forward in this initiative and to giving emerging players an opportunity to train, compete and take their cricketing ambitions forward. We believe that sustained investment in young talent is essential to strengthen the future of Mumbai cricket.”

The association with MIG is one part of a wider development structure that the Maratha Royals aim to build around the academy. With opportunities to compete and progress through established clubs, the programme will allow the franchise to follow players beyond the training environment and assess their readiness for higher levels of competition. This continuity will be central to building the Maratha Royals development squad and strengthening the talent pipeline for the senior team.

Parag More, CEO & Head of Operations, MSC Maratha Royals, said,“Our focus is to create a structured process that allows us to identify and track talent over time, rather than evaluate players at a single point. Regular match exposure will be important in understanding how players apply their skills under competitive conditions. Their performances, work ethic and development will guide the opportunities they receive, including progression towards club cricket and the Maratha Royals development squad. This will also help us build a stronger talent pool for the franchise, while giving promising players a clearer route to pursue senior-level cricket.”

The Maratha Royals Academy will begin its programme at MIG Cricket Club, Bandra, with selection trials for aspiring cricketers across the three age categories. Further details regarding the selection process and registrations will be announced separately. (ANI)