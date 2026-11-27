Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP, Sribharat Mathukumilli, on Friday said the proportional representation of states, particularly southern states, should remain unchanged under the proposed delimitation exercise as the number of seats is increased by 50 per cent. The Centre is set to introduce the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, in the Special Session of Parliament beginning on November 30, after the Cabinet passed the legislation proposing a proportionate 50 per cent increase in the number of seats for all the States. Speaking to ANI, the TDP leader said, "We are now just a few days away from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions. The Lok Sabha session is scheduled from November 30 to December 3, while the Rajya Sabha will meet on December 2 and 3. I expect a major part of the discussion to focus on the Delimitation Bill, the Women's Reservation Bill and how they are interconnected." He added, "The Cabinet has also recently taken some decisions on these matters. As the number of seats increases by 50 per cent at the Centre and in the states, the proportional representation of states, particularly southern states, should remain unchanged so that no southern state is disadvantaged in any way."

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rehman Barq criticised the BJP-led government over the proposed Delimitation Bill, alleging that it was pursuing constitutional amendments for political gains. Speaking in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, Barq questioned the government's approach towards the Opposition and said its appeal for support was merely an attempt to create an impression that it was reaching out to other parties. "The BJP-led central government has continuously been making efforts to amend the Constitution. Even after more than 100 days since the Monsoon Session, Parliament was not prorogued, as the government was busy working out its arrangements. It is unfortunate. Seeking the Opposition's support now is merely an excuse to show people that they are reaching out to us, while their attempts to put their arrangements in place behind the scenes are condemnable," he said.

Barq further alleged that the government's intentions behind the proposed constitutional amendments were different and accused it of attempting to secure political support by breaking MPs and parties. "If your bill and the proposed constitutional amendment were genuinely right, the Opposition would have come forward to support them. But your intentions are different. Amending the Constitution for political gains is wrong. The behind-the-scenes game to break MPs and political parties and secure support is also wrong. This is nothing but playing with the Constitution," he said. The Centre is set to introduce the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, in the Special Session of Parliament beginning on November 30, after the Cabinet passed the legislation proposing a proportionate 50 per cent increase in the number of seats for all the States. The Union Cabinet has also approved the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty Second Amendment) Bill, 2026 to implement the delimitation exercise in the Lok Sabha and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the legislature. In the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, the Centre has added a Special provision for reservation for women. Section 10 provides that there shall be an increase of fifty per cent in the number of seats allocated to each State and Union Territory in the Lok Sabha and the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of each State. (ANI)