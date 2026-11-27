Munich [Germany], November 27 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has welcomed the recognition of state-imposed Uyghur forced labour as a factor contributing to unfair competition and global market distortions in the latest Section 301 investigation report published by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR). It urged governments worldwide to adopt coordinated economic, legal and political measures to end the practice and hold those responsible accountable.

In a press release, WUC said the USTR report, titled China's Acts, Policies, and Practices Relating to Structural Excess Capacity and Production in Manufacturing Sectors, published on November 25, identifies the use of Uyghur forced labour in East Turkistan and the involvement of Chinese companies in state-imposed labour transfer and so-called poverty alleviation programmes as practices contributing to structural excess production capacity and unfair competition. According to WUC, since 2016, the Chinese government has subjected Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan to a systematic campaign of mass detention, forced labour and persecution. These atrocities have been recognised as genocide or crimes against humanity by numerous national parliaments and the European Parliament, while the independent Uyghur Tribunal has found that the Chinese government's actions constitute both genocide and crimes against humanity.

The organisation said Chinese authorities have integrated the systematic exploitation of Uyghurs into domestic and global supply chains through detention-based forced labour and coercive labour transfer programmes. These practices reportedly affect industries including cotton, textiles, solar energy, wind energy and aluminium. "Uyghur forced labour is not simply an issue of unfair competition. It is a crime against humanity and an integral part of the ongoing Uyghur genocide," WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun said. He added that governments and businesses must ensure that economic interests do not come at the expense of the fundamental rights of the Uyghur people. He also called on the international community to collectively dismantle the system of exploitation, end corporate complicity and hold those responsible accountable.

WUC said the USTR findings reinforce its longstanding concerns that the Chinese government's systematic exploitation of Uyghurs artificially depresses production costs, undermines fair competition and places responsible businesses at a disadvantage. It urged governments to ensure that their domestic markets, public procurement systems and investments do not sustain or reward such practices.

The organisation also highlighted a report published on the same day by Anti-Slavery International, titled State-Imposed Forced Labour and Crimes Against Humanity in the Uyghur Region: The Corporate Responsibility to Act. According to WUC, the report concludes that China's widespread and systematic use of forced labour against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples constitutes the crime against humanity of enslavement. The report also outlines the legal implications for businesses operating in or sourcing from East Turkistan and highlights the heightened risks associated with labour transfer programmes across China, the press release stated.

While welcoming the growing recognition of the economic consequences of Uyghur forced labour, WUC stressed that international responses must remain grounded in human rights, international law and accountability. It said the exploitation of Uyghurs should not be reduced to questions of trade imbalances or industrial competitiveness, emphasising that artificially low production costs are linked to individuals subjected to coercion, deprivation of liberty and systematic persecution.

In light of the findings, WUC called on the European Union and the governments of Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway and other countries to take several measures. The organisation urged governments to recognise state-imposed Uyghur forced labour as a crime against humanity and impose targeted sanctions on Chinese officials, companies and entities responsible for or complicit in its perpetration. It also called for robust prohibitions on products manufactured using forced labour, drawing on the experience of the US Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act (UFLPA), while ensuring that the implementation of the EU Forced Labour Regulation adequately addresses the specific characteristics of state-imposed forced labour. Further demands included strengthening international cooperation through information-sharing between customs and enforcement authorities to prevent goods produced using Uyghur forced labour from entering global markets through third countries or indirect supply chains.

WUC also urged governments to ensure that public procurement, government subsidies and public investments do not benefit companies or supply chains implicated in Uyghur forced labour. Additionally, it called for businesses to be held accountable for their involvement in state-imposed forced labour, with heightened human rights due diligence requirements and responsible disengagement from supply chains linked to East Turkistan wherever meaningful due diligence cannot be conducted. The organisation further called for support for independent investigations, international legal accountability mechanisms and access to justice and effective remedies for victims and survivors of Uyghur forced labour.

WUC also urged the United States to maintain and strengthen enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act, ensuring that measures addressing unfair trade practices complement rather than replace existing human rights protections. The organisation said the ultimate objective of international action must be to dismantle China's state-imposed Uyghur forced labour system, end the ongoing Uyghur genocide and secure justice and accountability for the Uyghur people. (ANI)