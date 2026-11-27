Belonia (Tripura) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday expressed confidence in winning all 17 wards of the Belonia Municipal Council election, while expecting the final voter turnout to reach around 90 per cent, following the completion of polling.

Speaking to ANI at the BJP South District office in Belonia, Tripura Minister Sudhangshu Das expressed gratitude to voters for their enthusiastic participation in the electoral process and for casting their votes in favour of BJP candidates.“Today, in the Belonia Municipal Council election, I express my heartfelt gratitude and special thanks to all the voters who cast their votes in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates,” Das said.

According to information received from the Election Commission, the voter turnout was estimated at around 85-87 per cent, with the BJP expecting the final polling percentage to reach approximately 90 per cent.“For your information, as of now, based on the information we have received from the Election Commission, around 85 to 87% of votes have been cast, and we expect this closing or concluding percentage to be around 90%. So, I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to everyone who participated and voted in this festival of democracy,” he said.

The minister expressed confidence that BJP candidates across all 17 wards would secure victories by a huge margin when the results are declared on December 2.“We firmly believe that when the election results are announced on the upcoming 2nd, every single Bharatiya Janata Party candidate across all 17 wards will win by a huge margin; it is only a matter of time,” Das said.

He also thanked polling agents, polling officers, police personnel, media representatives and journalists for their cooperation in ensuring that the election process was conducted peacefully.“I would also like to sincerely thank everyone who assisted in today's election process, especially our polling agents, polling officers, police personnel, and all of you, our reporters and journalists for participating in this democratic festival and helping to conclude it in a very peaceful manner. For this, I once again thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

Das also took a dig at the opposition parties, particularly the CPI(M) and Congress, alleging that they were unable to appoint polling agents at several polling stations.“And as for the condition of the Communist Party that we witnessed, especially in many polling stations where the CPM couldn't even field a polling agent, the Congress is in the exact same state. Neither the Congress nor the Communists could provide their polling agents. In many polling stations, we saw that the candidates standing on behalf of the Communist Party were sitting inside as polling agents themselves,” he said.

Claiming that the alleged inability of opposition parties to appoint polling agents reflected their declining grassroots support, Das said people had moved away from leftist parties and joined the BJP.“This shows that the ground-level support they once had no longer exists today; people have left the leftist parties, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, and moved far away from them. This clearly means they have become signboard-dependent parties,” he alleged.

Das said the BJP would continue working with renewed strength for the development of the Belonia Municipal Council area and fulfil its responsibilities towards the people, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.“We hope that in the coming days, the Bharatiya Janata Party will work with even greater strength. With our core objective and the Honourable Prime Minister's slogan, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (Together with all, Development for all), we will develop this urban area in the future and fulfil our responsibilities toward the people,” he said.

The media interaction was attended by State Minister Sudhangshu Das, MLA Swapna Majumdar, BJP South District President Dwipayan Chowdhury, Belonia Mandal President Sayantan Dutta and other party leaders and workers.

The BJP also expressed gratitude to polling agents, election personnel, police administration, media representatives and journalists for their role in ensuring the election was conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner. The results of the Belonia Municipal Council election are scheduled to be declared on December 2. (ANI)