Kuwait Arrests Member Of Ruling Family, One More For Possession Of Drugs
The arrest operation resulted in the seizure of the following: 1.2kg of hashish, 262 capsules containing Lyrica, 200 tramadol tablets, 100 Xanax tablets, 38 suspected narcotic tablets and four sensitive scales.Recommended For You
It said that it is taking all necessary legal procedures and is preparing to refer the accused to the Public Prosecution so appropriate action can be taken.
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The Ministry of Interior also said that these efforts are part of its ongoing commitment to upholding the rule of law and applying it equally to everyone.
It said that the law will be applied without discrimination or exception, including members of the ruling family, reaffirming the principles of justice and equality and the fundamental principle that no one is above the law.ALSO READ
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