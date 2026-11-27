Diabetes Fighters' Trust To Host National Roundtable On Gaps In Maternal Diabetes Care
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 27, 2026: Diabetes Fighters' Trust (DFT), a New Delhi-based not-for-profit organisation, will host a national policy roundtable, Beyond Maternal Survival: Women, Diabetes and the Continuum of Care, on November 29, 2026, in New Delhi. Organised through its DiaSisters initiative, the consultation will bring together policymakers, clinicians, researchers, insurers, civil society and women living with diabetes to develop policy recommendations.
In India, care for diabetes in pregnancy remains concentrated on the antenatal period, with limited provision for preconception counselling, postpartum follow-up and long-term management for women with Type 1, Type 2 and gestational diabetes. India's 2018 national guidelines cover only gestational diabetes; following the WHO's first global guidelines on diabetes in pregnancy in November 2025, an integrated national framework remains an important policy consideration.
Diabetes affects an estimated one in six pregnancies globally. Indian studies indicate that 72 per cent of women with gestational diabetes develop dysglycaemia (prediabetes or diabetes) within five years of delivery, while postpartum glucose testing is as low as 24 per cent in some settings.
“For young women like me living with diabetes, misinformation and stigma still shape our reproductive choices. I have had to look for answers on my own about pregnancy and how to manage it before, during and after. No woman should have to do that,” said Khushi Ahuja, Co-founder, DiaSisters, and Community Management Head, Diabetes Fighters' Trust.
Pregnancy with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) requires close blood sugar monitoring, frequent insulin dose changes and continuous care. Yet in lower-resource settings, many women lack counselling and enough glucose test strips, while continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) and insulin pumps remain out of reach. Women with T1D need basal-bolus regimens and easier-to-use insulin pens and pumps.
“I have lived with Type 1 diabetes since I was 17, and my younger sister since she was five. I had several miscarriages because my blood sugar was not monitored daily and my insulin dose was not adjusted. Today, we have three healthy children between us. The difference was care, treatment and support. No woman with diabetes should lose a pregnancy for want of them,” said Pramila Thakur, from Rajasthan.
The roundtable will focus on three priorities: a national standard of care for all types of diabetes in pregnancy; continuity of care through integration of maternal health and non-communicable disease programmes, including postpartum follow-up, testing and care; and access to insulin and glucose monitoring. Taking a rights-based, gender-responsive approach, it will centre the voices of women living with diabetes.
“I know that women with pre-existing diabetes face challenges that the healthcare system still fail to address. Lack of guidelines, linkages between the NCD and maternal health programmes, essential tests leave women with diabetes with fragmented and substandard care. Our healthcare system must provide us with the essential tests, treatment and care,” said Mridula Kapil Bhargava, Founder - Diabetes Fighters' Trust, T1D advocate.
About Diabetes Fighters' Trust
Diabetes Fighters' Trust (DFT) is a New Delhi-based not-for-profit working since 2015 with about 5,000 members to end diabetes stigma and advocate for equitable diabetes care. Its DiaSisters initiative, founded by Khushi Ahuja and Mridula Kapil Bhargava, supports women living with diabetes.
Website:
Media Contact
Mrigaya Dham, PR Consultant, on behalf of Diabetes Fighters' Trust
Email:... | Website:
In India, care for diabetes in pregnancy remains concentrated on the antenatal period, with limited provision for preconception counselling, postpartum follow-up and long-term management for women with Type 1, Type 2 and gestational diabetes. India's 2018 national guidelines cover only gestational diabetes; following the WHO's first global guidelines on diabetes in pregnancy in November 2025, an integrated national framework remains an important policy consideration.
Diabetes affects an estimated one in six pregnancies globally. Indian studies indicate that 72 per cent of women with gestational diabetes develop dysglycaemia (prediabetes or diabetes) within five years of delivery, while postpartum glucose testing is as low as 24 per cent in some settings.
“For young women like me living with diabetes, misinformation and stigma still shape our reproductive choices. I have had to look for answers on my own about pregnancy and how to manage it before, during and after. No woman should have to do that,” said Khushi Ahuja, Co-founder, DiaSisters, and Community Management Head, Diabetes Fighters' Trust.
Pregnancy with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) requires close blood sugar monitoring, frequent insulin dose changes and continuous care. Yet in lower-resource settings, many women lack counselling and enough glucose test strips, while continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) and insulin pumps remain out of reach. Women with T1D need basal-bolus regimens and easier-to-use insulin pens and pumps.
“I have lived with Type 1 diabetes since I was 17, and my younger sister since she was five. I had several miscarriages because my blood sugar was not monitored daily and my insulin dose was not adjusted. Today, we have three healthy children between us. The difference was care, treatment and support. No woman with diabetes should lose a pregnancy for want of them,” said Pramila Thakur, from Rajasthan.
The roundtable will focus on three priorities: a national standard of care for all types of diabetes in pregnancy; continuity of care through integration of maternal health and non-communicable disease programmes, including postpartum follow-up, testing and care; and access to insulin and glucose monitoring. Taking a rights-based, gender-responsive approach, it will centre the voices of women living with diabetes.
“I know that women with pre-existing diabetes face challenges that the healthcare system still fail to address. Lack of guidelines, linkages between the NCD and maternal health programmes, essential tests leave women with diabetes with fragmented and substandard care. Our healthcare system must provide us with the essential tests, treatment and care,” said Mridula Kapil Bhargava, Founder - Diabetes Fighters' Trust, T1D advocate.
About Diabetes Fighters' Trust
Diabetes Fighters' Trust (DFT) is a New Delhi-based not-for-profit working since 2015 with about 5,000 members to end diabetes stigma and advocate for equitable diabetes care. Its DiaSisters initiative, founded by Khushi Ahuja and Mridula Kapil Bhargava, supports women living with diabetes.
Website:
Media Contact
Mrigaya Dham, PR Consultant, on behalf of Diabetes Fighters' Trust
Email:... | Website:
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