Wonderbuilt Earns Triple Recognition In Tucson's 2026 Best Of Awards
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Southern Arizona restoration company earns 2026 Favorite recognition in three categories for its fire and water damage restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard cleanup services.
Tucson, Ariz., November 18, 2026 - WonderBuilt Restoration & Construction proudly announces its recognition as a 2026 Favorite in three categories of Tucson's 2026 Best of Awards. The locally owned restoration company earned Top 3 recognition for Best Biohazard/Crime Scene Clean Up, Best Fire & Water Damage Restoration, and Best Mold Remediation.
Listed as Wonder Restoration in the awards, WonderBuilt celebrates this achievement with gratitude for its dedicated team and the Tucson community's continued support.
The triple recognition provides an opportunity to celebrate the people behind WonderBuilt while thanking the Tucson community for its continued support.
WonderBuilt Recognized in Three Restoration Categories
The company received 2026 Favorite recognition in three Tucson restoration and cleanup categories:
●Best Biohazard/Crime Scene Clean Up: Professional cleanup of hazardous and sensitive environments.
●Best Fire & Water Damage Restoration: Helping property owners recover from fire, flooding, and water damage.
●Best Mold Remediation: Addressing mold contamination and moisture-related property damage.
Recognized for Fire and Water Damage Restoration
Being named a Favorite in the Best Fire & Water Damage Restoration category reflects WonderBuilt's commitment to helping Tucson property owners recover from unexpected damage. From water damage restoration and structural drying to fire damage restoration and smoke cleanup, the team helps homeowners and businesses restore their properties with care and confidence.
Specialized Biohazard Cleanup Earns Recognition
Recognition in the Best Biohazard/Crime Scene Clean Up category reflects WonderBuilt's experience handling sensitive situations involving trauma scenes, biological contaminants, and sewage contamination. The company's biohazard cleanup team provides professional, discreet, and compassionate service during difficult times.
Commitment to Professional Mold Remediation
Earning recognition in the Best Mold Remediation category reflects WonderBuilt's expertise in addressing mold caused by leaks, flooding, and moisture buildup, even in Tucson's dry climate. Through thorough assessments and professional cleanup, the team helps Southern Arizona property owners tackle mold problems and reduce the risk of future moisture issues.
Crafting Peace of Mind With Care
Guided by its philosophy, "Crafting Peace of Mind With Care," WonderBuilt understands how stressful property damage can be. As a locally owned company, its team helps customers get back on their feet through quality workmanship, honest communication, and compassionate service.
"Being recognized among Tucson's favorites in three restoration categories is a meaningful honor for our entire team. We appreciate the support of our community and remain committed to helping homeowners and businesses recover when unexpected damage occurs."
Strengthening Brand Recognition With KickCharge Creative
To strengthen its presence across Southern Arizona, WonderBuilt partnered with KickCharge Creative, a branding and marketing agency. Through branding, vehicle advertising, and digital marketing, the partnership helps showcase the company's restoration services and recognition in three Favorite categories.
Key Highlights of WonderBuilt Include:
●Triple recognition: Named a 2026 Favorite in three Tucson restoration and cleanup categories.
●Comprehensive services: Provides water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard cleanup.
●Emergency assistance: Offers 24/7 emergency restoration services for urgent property damage situations.
●Locally owned and operated: Serves Tucson and surrounding Southern Arizona communities.
●Customer-focused approach: Prioritizes compassionate service, clear communication, and professional workmanship.
●Brand development: Works with KickCharge Creative to strengthen its marketing presence and brand recognition.
Serving Tucson and Southern Arizona
Serving homeowners and businesses across Tucson and Southern Arizona, WonderBuilt celebrates its three Favorite recognitions with gratitude for its hardworking team and the community's continued support.
Homeowners and businesses seeking restoration assistance can visit or call (520) 744-4493 to learn more or schedule service.
About WonderBuilt Restoration & Construction
WonderBuilt Restoration & Construction is a locally owned company based in Tucson, Arizona, serving Southern Arizona with water and fire damage restoration, mold remediation, biohazard cleanup, emergency restoration, reconstruction, and remodeling services. Guided by its philosophy, "Crafting Peace of Mind With Care," the company combines quality workmanship with compassionate customer service.
About KickCharge Creative
KickCharge Creative is a branding and marketing agency specializing in the home service industry. Founded in 1995 and based in New Jersey, the agency helps contractors develop distinctive brands through logo design, vehicle wraps, website development, SEO, and digital marketing. Its services help home service businesses build recognition and strengthen their market presence.
Tucson, Ariz., November 18, 2026 - WonderBuilt Restoration & Construction proudly announces its recognition as a 2026 Favorite in three categories of Tucson's 2026 Best of Awards. The locally owned restoration company earned Top 3 recognition for Best Biohazard/Crime Scene Clean Up, Best Fire & Water Damage Restoration, and Best Mold Remediation.
Listed as Wonder Restoration in the awards, WonderBuilt celebrates this achievement with gratitude for its dedicated team and the Tucson community's continued support.
The triple recognition provides an opportunity to celebrate the people behind WonderBuilt while thanking the Tucson community for its continued support.
WonderBuilt Recognized in Three Restoration Categories
The company received 2026 Favorite recognition in three Tucson restoration and cleanup categories:
●Best Biohazard/Crime Scene Clean Up: Professional cleanup of hazardous and sensitive environments.
●Best Fire & Water Damage Restoration: Helping property owners recover from fire, flooding, and water damage.
●Best Mold Remediation: Addressing mold contamination and moisture-related property damage.
Recognized for Fire and Water Damage Restoration
Being named a Favorite in the Best Fire & Water Damage Restoration category reflects WonderBuilt's commitment to helping Tucson property owners recover from unexpected damage. From water damage restoration and structural drying to fire damage restoration and smoke cleanup, the team helps homeowners and businesses restore their properties with care and confidence.
Specialized Biohazard Cleanup Earns Recognition
Recognition in the Best Biohazard/Crime Scene Clean Up category reflects WonderBuilt's experience handling sensitive situations involving trauma scenes, biological contaminants, and sewage contamination. The company's biohazard cleanup team provides professional, discreet, and compassionate service during difficult times.
Commitment to Professional Mold Remediation
Earning recognition in the Best Mold Remediation category reflects WonderBuilt's expertise in addressing mold caused by leaks, flooding, and moisture buildup, even in Tucson's dry climate. Through thorough assessments and professional cleanup, the team helps Southern Arizona property owners tackle mold problems and reduce the risk of future moisture issues.
Crafting Peace of Mind With Care
Guided by its philosophy, "Crafting Peace of Mind With Care," WonderBuilt understands how stressful property damage can be. As a locally owned company, its team helps customers get back on their feet through quality workmanship, honest communication, and compassionate service.
"Being recognized among Tucson's favorites in three restoration categories is a meaningful honor for our entire team. We appreciate the support of our community and remain committed to helping homeowners and businesses recover when unexpected damage occurs."
Strengthening Brand Recognition With KickCharge Creative
To strengthen its presence across Southern Arizona, WonderBuilt partnered with KickCharge Creative, a branding and marketing agency. Through branding, vehicle advertising, and digital marketing, the partnership helps showcase the company's restoration services and recognition in three Favorite categories.
Key Highlights of WonderBuilt Include:
●Triple recognition: Named a 2026 Favorite in three Tucson restoration and cleanup categories.
●Comprehensive services: Provides water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard cleanup.
●Emergency assistance: Offers 24/7 emergency restoration services for urgent property damage situations.
●Locally owned and operated: Serves Tucson and surrounding Southern Arizona communities.
●Customer-focused approach: Prioritizes compassionate service, clear communication, and professional workmanship.
●Brand development: Works with KickCharge Creative to strengthen its marketing presence and brand recognition.
Serving Tucson and Southern Arizona
Serving homeowners and businesses across Tucson and Southern Arizona, WonderBuilt celebrates its three Favorite recognitions with gratitude for its hardworking team and the community's continued support.
Homeowners and businesses seeking restoration assistance can visit or call (520) 744-4493 to learn more or schedule service.
About WonderBuilt Restoration & Construction
WonderBuilt Restoration & Construction is a locally owned company based in Tucson, Arizona, serving Southern Arizona with water and fire damage restoration, mold remediation, biohazard cleanup, emergency restoration, reconstruction, and remodeling services. Guided by its philosophy, "Crafting Peace of Mind With Care," the company combines quality workmanship with compassionate customer service.
About KickCharge Creative
KickCharge Creative is a branding and marketing agency specializing in the home service industry. Founded in 1995 and based in New Jersey, the agency helps contractors develop distinctive brands through logo design, vehicle wraps, website development, SEO, and digital marketing. Its services help home service businesses build recognition and strengthen their market presence.
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