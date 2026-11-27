Second Regional Conference On Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 Concludes At Agra
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 27 November 2026, Delhi: The second regional Conference on Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, organised by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, concluded today at Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The conference brought together representatives of seven northern States and Union Territories to deliberate on key strategies for accelerating implementation, strengthening sustainability and ensuring long-term functionality of rural drinking water supply systems
As part of the two-day regional conference, Shri Ashok K. K. Meena, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, today visited rural drinking water supply infrastructure and participated in the Jal Arpan Diwas celebration at Badhera (Bhadaira) W/S Scheme and 456 MLD WTP, Etah.
In the valedictory session, Secretary, DDWS emphasised that the Regional Conference had provided an important platform for States/UT to develop a common understanding of the reforms envisaged under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 and to learn from one another's experiences. Referring to the field visits undertaken during the day, he highlighted innovative practices observed in Uttar Pradesh, including the use of solar energy for rural water supply schemes and command-and-control systems for monitoring and operation of water supply infrastructure, and encouraged States to examine such practices for wider replication.
Highlighting that rural drinking water service delivery is fundamentally a local service, Shri Meena stressed the importance of strengthening ownership of water supply assets by Gram Panchayats and local communities. He noted that Jal Arpan represents an important step towards transferring responsibility and ownership of drinking water infrastructure to communities and underscored the need to build the financial, technical and institutional capacities of Gram Panchayats for sustained service delivery.
He said that infrastructure creation must be complemented by effective management, regular water quality surveillance and community participation. He reiterated the need for convergence among Departments of Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Skill Development and Drinking Water to strengthen operation and maintenance, build local capacities and promote source sustainability through initiatives such as Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari. He called upon States to move towards sustainable, community-owned and efficiently managed rural drinking water systems while strengthening Gram Panchayats as the foundation of Viksit Villages and Viksit Bharat.
Shri Kamal Kishore Soan, AS&MD, NJJM called for digital mapping of all drinking water supply infrastructure and highlighted the importance of leveraging existing institutional platforms for capacity building and strengthening Gram Panchayat-led water governance. He informed that a joint initiative has been undertaken by DDWS and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to align training programmes under SBM-G with the existing capacity-building framework under Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA).
He emphasised that integrating water and sanitation-related training modules into ongoing Panchayati Raj training programmes would help strengthen the capacities of Sarpanches, Panchayat Secretaries and other grassroots functionaries. He urged States to enhance coordination with Panchayati Raj institutions and utilise existing training ecosystems to build awareness, strengthen community ownership and improve long-term management of rural drinking water supply systems.
Summarising the key outcomes of the two-day deliberations, Shri D. Senthil Pandiyan, Joint Secretary, DDWS, noted that ensuring sustainable rural drinking water services requires a whole-of-government approach and cannot be achieved by a single department alone. He highlighted the importance of convergence among departments dealing with drinking water, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Tribal Affairs and Skill Development for effective implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 reforms.
Shri Pandiyan called for working towards strengthened Gram Panchayat ownership of water supply infrastructure, capacity building of VWSCs and Sujalam Shakti, digital monitoring through the Sujalam framework, water quality surveillance, source sustainability, Jal Arpan, and institutional mechanisms for long-term operation and maintenance. He also appreciated the exchange of best practices by participating States and called upon them to undertake timely implementation of the agreed reform measures and action plans.
During the concluding day of the conference, Shri Vijay Kumar, Director, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, highlighted the opportunities available under the 16th Finance Commission framework for strengthening rural drinking water service delivery and sustainability. He emphasised the importance of mapping water supply infrastructure on the e-GramSwaraj portal, integrating drinking water priorities into Gram Panchayat Development Plans and effectively utilising Finance Commission grants for operation, maintenance and management of rural water supply assets. He also encouraged States to strengthen Panchayat planning processes and maximise the benefits of performance-linked grants through improved local governance and service delivery outcomes.
Field Visits and Jal Arpan Diwas Celebrations
Five teams comprising senior officials from the Government of India, participating States and Union Territories, partner Ministries and technical institutions visited rural drinking water supply schemes and participated in Jal Arpan ceremonies across Uttar Pradesh. The visits covered the Badhera (Bhadaira) Water Supply Scheme in Etah district, Nagla Babu Water Supply Scheme in Hathras district, Simrau Water Supply Scheme in Mainpuri district, Shahpur Qutub Water Supply Scheme in Aligarh district and Sultanpur Water Supply Scheme in Hathras district.
The field visits were led by senior officials, including Ashok K K Meena, Secretary, DDWS, Shri. Kamal Kishore Soan, AS & MD, NJJM, D Senthil Paniyan, Joint Secretary, NJJM, Director and Deputy Secretary, NJJM along with representatives from SPM NIWAS and participating States/UTs. The teams observed water treatment and distribution systems, interactions with PRIs, Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSCs), water quality testing with FTK by trained women and community participation in operation and maintenance of drinking water infrastructure.
During the field visit to villages on the occasion of Jal Arpan Diwas, Shri Ashok K, Secretary, DDWS and Shri Kamal Kishore Soan, AS&MD, NJJM drank water directly from household taps, reinforcing community confidence in the quality and safety of the drinking water being supplied. They encouraged officials to adopt similar practices during field visits to build public trust in rural drinking water services and emphasised that Jal Arpan should be communicated as a step towards shared responsibility for sustainable water service delivery, rather than merely the handover of infrastructure. He also underscored the need to reassure Gram Panchayats of continued technical support from implementing departments, particularly for major repairs and infrastructure breakdowns, to strengthen their confidence in managing village water supply systems.
During the Jal Arpan ceremonies, Gram Panchayats, VWSC members, Self Help groups, school children and community representatives participated in activities promoting water conservation, responsible water use and community ownership of drinking water assets. The events highlighted the importance of shared responsibility among communities, Gram Panchayats and implementing agencies for ensuring sustainable rural drinking water services.
Over the two days, discussions focused on implementation of reforms, source sustainability, operation and maintenance, skilling of local human resources, inter-ministerial convergence, financial sustainability and strengthening community ownership of rural drinking water infrastructure.
The Conference concluded with participating States/UTs reaffirming their commitment towards accelerating implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 and advancing the transition towards sustainable, community-owned and service-oriented rural drinking water systems. The insights emerging from the deliberations and field visits are expected to strengthen interstate learning, improve programme implementation and contribute to long-term water security in rural areas.
As part of the two-day regional conference, Shri Ashok K. K. Meena, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, today visited rural drinking water supply infrastructure and participated in the Jal Arpan Diwas celebration at Badhera (Bhadaira) W/S Scheme and 456 MLD WTP, Etah.
In the valedictory session, Secretary, DDWS emphasised that the Regional Conference had provided an important platform for States/UT to develop a common understanding of the reforms envisaged under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 and to learn from one another's experiences. Referring to the field visits undertaken during the day, he highlighted innovative practices observed in Uttar Pradesh, including the use of solar energy for rural water supply schemes and command-and-control systems for monitoring and operation of water supply infrastructure, and encouraged States to examine such practices for wider replication.
Highlighting that rural drinking water service delivery is fundamentally a local service, Shri Meena stressed the importance of strengthening ownership of water supply assets by Gram Panchayats and local communities. He noted that Jal Arpan represents an important step towards transferring responsibility and ownership of drinking water infrastructure to communities and underscored the need to build the financial, technical and institutional capacities of Gram Panchayats for sustained service delivery.
He said that infrastructure creation must be complemented by effective management, regular water quality surveillance and community participation. He reiterated the need for convergence among Departments of Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Skill Development and Drinking Water to strengthen operation and maintenance, build local capacities and promote source sustainability through initiatives such as Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari. He called upon States to move towards sustainable, community-owned and efficiently managed rural drinking water systems while strengthening Gram Panchayats as the foundation of Viksit Villages and Viksit Bharat.
Shri Kamal Kishore Soan, AS&MD, NJJM called for digital mapping of all drinking water supply infrastructure and highlighted the importance of leveraging existing institutional platforms for capacity building and strengthening Gram Panchayat-led water governance. He informed that a joint initiative has been undertaken by DDWS and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to align training programmes under SBM-G with the existing capacity-building framework under Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA).
He emphasised that integrating water and sanitation-related training modules into ongoing Panchayati Raj training programmes would help strengthen the capacities of Sarpanches, Panchayat Secretaries and other grassroots functionaries. He urged States to enhance coordination with Panchayati Raj institutions and utilise existing training ecosystems to build awareness, strengthen community ownership and improve long-term management of rural drinking water supply systems.
Summarising the key outcomes of the two-day deliberations, Shri D. Senthil Pandiyan, Joint Secretary, DDWS, noted that ensuring sustainable rural drinking water services requires a whole-of-government approach and cannot be achieved by a single department alone. He highlighted the importance of convergence among departments dealing with drinking water, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Tribal Affairs and Skill Development for effective implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 reforms.
Shri Pandiyan called for working towards strengthened Gram Panchayat ownership of water supply infrastructure, capacity building of VWSCs and Sujalam Shakti, digital monitoring through the Sujalam framework, water quality surveillance, source sustainability, Jal Arpan, and institutional mechanisms for long-term operation and maintenance. He also appreciated the exchange of best practices by participating States and called upon them to undertake timely implementation of the agreed reform measures and action plans.
During the concluding day of the conference, Shri Vijay Kumar, Director, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, highlighted the opportunities available under the 16th Finance Commission framework for strengthening rural drinking water service delivery and sustainability. He emphasised the importance of mapping water supply infrastructure on the e-GramSwaraj portal, integrating drinking water priorities into Gram Panchayat Development Plans and effectively utilising Finance Commission grants for operation, maintenance and management of rural water supply assets. He also encouraged States to strengthen Panchayat planning processes and maximise the benefits of performance-linked grants through improved local governance and service delivery outcomes.
Field Visits and Jal Arpan Diwas Celebrations
Five teams comprising senior officials from the Government of India, participating States and Union Territories, partner Ministries and technical institutions visited rural drinking water supply schemes and participated in Jal Arpan ceremonies across Uttar Pradesh. The visits covered the Badhera (Bhadaira) Water Supply Scheme in Etah district, Nagla Babu Water Supply Scheme in Hathras district, Simrau Water Supply Scheme in Mainpuri district, Shahpur Qutub Water Supply Scheme in Aligarh district and Sultanpur Water Supply Scheme in Hathras district.
The field visits were led by senior officials, including Ashok K K Meena, Secretary, DDWS, Shri. Kamal Kishore Soan, AS & MD, NJJM, D Senthil Paniyan, Joint Secretary, NJJM, Director and Deputy Secretary, NJJM along with representatives from SPM NIWAS and participating States/UTs. The teams observed water treatment and distribution systems, interactions with PRIs, Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSCs), water quality testing with FTK by trained women and community participation in operation and maintenance of drinking water infrastructure.
During the field visit to villages on the occasion of Jal Arpan Diwas, Shri Ashok K, Secretary, DDWS and Shri Kamal Kishore Soan, AS&MD, NJJM drank water directly from household taps, reinforcing community confidence in the quality and safety of the drinking water being supplied. They encouraged officials to adopt similar practices during field visits to build public trust in rural drinking water services and emphasised that Jal Arpan should be communicated as a step towards shared responsibility for sustainable water service delivery, rather than merely the handover of infrastructure. He also underscored the need to reassure Gram Panchayats of continued technical support from implementing departments, particularly for major repairs and infrastructure breakdowns, to strengthen their confidence in managing village water supply systems.
During the Jal Arpan ceremonies, Gram Panchayats, VWSC members, Self Help groups, school children and community representatives participated in activities promoting water conservation, responsible water use and community ownership of drinking water assets. The events highlighted the importance of shared responsibility among communities, Gram Panchayats and implementing agencies for ensuring sustainable rural drinking water services.
Over the two days, discussions focused on implementation of reforms, source sustainability, operation and maintenance, skilling of local human resources, inter-ministerial convergence, financial sustainability and strengthening community ownership of rural drinking water infrastructure.
The Conference concluded with participating States/UTs reaffirming their commitment towards accelerating implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 and advancing the transition towards sustainable, community-owned and service-oriented rural drinking water systems. The insights emerging from the deliberations and field visits are expected to strengthen interstate learning, improve programme implementation and contribute to long-term water security in rural areas.
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