MENAFN - GetNews)Asian dairy group Yili received a food safety innovation award at the 2026 International Dairy Federation (IDF) World Dairy Summit in Auckland, where it also outlined its New Zealand operations and research priorities for Asian dairy markets.

The award recognised Yili's Pasture Environmental Risk Screening and Intelligent Early Warning System in the Food Safety Equipment Innovation category. Its Fully Automated Intelligent Microbial Detection Platform was also shortlisted in the same category. According to the company, Yili has received eight IDF Dairy Innovation Awards since the awards were introduced in 2022.

Yili receives an IDF Dairy Innovation Award in Auckland

Asian consumer trends and healthy aging

Speaking at the Dairy Leader's Forum, Dr. Ignatius Szeto, Vice President of Yili Group, discussed how the industry could pursue growth while addressing changing consumer expectations, technological developments and climate challenges. He argued that innovation, lower-carbon operations and collaboration across the supply chain could support both commercial growth and environmental objectives.

In a separate presentation on consumer behaviour in Asia, Szeto examined markets including China, Japan, India and Southeast Asia. He identified demand for functional dairy products, high-protein and clean-label products as common trends. He also pointed to precision nutrition, dairy protein processing, probiotic strains and nutrition for older consumers as areas of potential growth in China.

Dr. Ignatius Szeto participates in the Dairy Leader's Forum

Yili also hosted a seminar titled“Nourishing Healthspan: Dairy Science for Healthy Aging”, focusing on nutritional needs among older adults. Topics included lactose intolerance, digestive health, and bone and muscle health, alongside research into targeted nutrition, functional bacterial strains and processing methods.

A seminar on dairy science and healthy aging at the summit

Supply chain quality and product development

During the summit, Yili launched its Global Quality Leadership Initiative, intended to encourage collaboration across ten areas of the dairy value chain, spanning breeding, farming, ingredients, R&D, manufacturing, testing, packaging, logistics, service and branding.

The launch of Yili's Global Quality Leadership Initiative in Auckland

The company also premiered the second season of its documentary series Super Milk, which examines dairy supply chain practices, including logistics and customer service.

At a series of open-day events, Yili presented research and product development work covering infant formula, milk processing, protein nutrition and products for older adults. The company said it operates 77 production bases globally, works with more than 2,000 partners and supplies products to more than 80 countries and regions.

New Zealand operations and investment

At its New Zealand Open Day on 18 November, Yili highlighted its investment in local dairy processing, research and milk supply. The company reported combined revenue of NZ$1.58 billion from its New Zealand subsidiaries in 2025, up 14.49% year on year. Pre-tax profit rose 319% to NZ$58.44 million.

Yili began operating its Oceania Dairy production base in 2014, the same year it signed an agreement with Lincoln University to establish the Yili Innovation Centre Oceania. It expanded its operations in 2017 and acquired Westland Milk Products in 2019, extending its presence across both the North and South Islands.

The company now has six production and operating sites and one research centre in New Zealand and sources milk from more than 400 local dairy farms. Its investments include three new butter production lines and two new lactoferrin production lines.

Hokitika Plant of Westland Milk Products, Yili Group

New Zealand-made products displayed at the summit included milk, infant formula, milk powder, butter, cream and yoghurt powder, alongside dairy ingredients such as lactoferrin, casein and bovine colostrum.

About Yili Group

Yili Group has sustained an undisputable position of No. 1 in Asia for thirteen successive years. Yili is also China's largest dairy producer, offering the largest number of products.

Thanks to its exceptional product quality, leading service capabilities and comprehensive capacity for sustainable development, Yili is well-respected and received among global event organisers, national and local governments and the public. Yili was selected to serve as the exclusive supplier of dairy products and services at major international events, including the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, the Expo 2010 Shanghai China, the G20 2016 China, the 2019 7th CISM Military World Games, and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, and the Asian Games Hangzhou 2023. Yili has also become a partner of the World Economic Forum, the Boao Forum for Asia, and the World Internet Conference.