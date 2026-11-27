MIAMI, FL - Nov. 27, 2026 - Florida's commercial fuel and convenience retail sector continues to draw strong interest from regional operators, institutional buyers, and net-lease investors seeking resilient, high-traffic assets. Navigating transactions in this asset class requires far more than traditional property brokerage, as every deal blends complex real estate fundamentals with active retail and petroleum operations. To serve this growing demand across the Sunshine State, our specialized commercial real estate practice has launched dedicated advisory and brokerage services focused exclusively on gas stations, convenience stores, and truck stops, with all brokerage transactions conducted through Fausto Commercial.

Bridging Real Estate Fundamentals and Fuel Retail Operations

Led by Bobby Berrido, CCIM, CMAA, our team represents property owners, multi-unit operators, buyers, and private or institutional investors across every stage of gas station sales, acquisitions, leasing, and valuations. Unlike generalist commercial agents who treat retail fuel sites like standard storefront properties, we understand that value is driven simultaneously by underlying land fundamentals and day-to-day store performance. Through The Gas Station Grou, we underwrite and evaluate critical operational metrics—including historical fuel sales volume, rack-to-retail fuel margins, inside convenience store revenue, jobber and fuel supply agreements, ground or operating lease terms, and environmental due diligence.

Our transaction capabilities span business-only transfers, turnkey gas stations with real estate, confidential off-market opportunities, and passive triple-net (NNN) investment properties. Whether advising an independent operator on complex gas station leasing structures, conducting a comprehensive gas station valuation ahead of a strategic recapitalization, or sourcing high-performing truck stops for sale and NNN gas station investments, we bring institutional underwriting discipline to every assignment while conducting all licensed brokerage transactions through Fausto Commercial.

Institutional Financial Acumen Applied to Fuel Retail Transactions

Evaluating petroleum and convenience retail assets requires rigorous financial analysis that can withstand lender scrutiny and environmental review. Before entering commercial real estate, Bobby Berrido built a strong foundation in corporate finance at Merrill Lynch and PwC, equipping our practice with institutional-grade modeling, due diligence, and transaction execution skills. That analytical approach has been proven in landmark transactions, including Bobby's seller representation in the $23.5 million Medley truck stop sale. Working with a dedicated Florida Gas Station Broke gives buyers and sellers an advisor who can translate underground storage tank compliance, brand supply contracts, and cash-flow statements into clear, actionable deal structures.

Statewide Coverage Across Major Florida Growth Corridors

Population growth and commercial freight expansion continue to drive strong demand across Florida's primary transportation corridors. Our team maintains active buyer, jobber, and operator relationships statewide, serving clients across Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Orlando, Tampa Bay, Jacksonville, and Southwest Florida. Whether an independent owner is quietly preparing for retirement, a regional operator is seeking to expand its store count, or a capital group is evaluating gas stations for sale in Florida and convenience stores for sale, we tailor our advisory process around discretion and speed to closing.

Because premature public disclosure can disrupt store employees, customer traffic, and supplier relationships, confidentiality remains central to how we handle selling a gas station in Florida. Property owners ready to explore market pricing or Sell Your Gas Station in Florid can begin with a private, no-obligation consultation to review valuation options and qualified buyer demand. Owners, operators, and investors looking to discuss active opportunities or confidential listings are invited to visit thegasstationgroup, call (305) 518-1545, or email....

About the Company

We are a specialized commercial real estate advisory practice focused exclusively on gas stations, convenience stores, and truck stops across Florida, conducting all brokerage transactions through Fausto Commercial, which was founded in 2012. Led by Bobby Berrido, CCIM, CMAA, our team combines institutional financial underwriting with deep operational knowledge of fuel retail, supply agreements, and environmental compliance. Our core mission is to help property owners, operators, and investors maximize asset value through confidential representation, accurate valuations, and disciplined transaction execution.