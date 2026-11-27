MENAFN - GetNews)China's baijiu sector is experiencing a quiet yet profound transformation. According to a 2026 report by the China Alcoholic Drinks Association, the new-style alcoholic drinks market grew from RMB 27.8 billion in 2020 to RMB 135.1 billion in 2025, the share of“self-pleasing” alcohol consumption rose from 29% to 37%, while governmental and business consumptions declined from 36% to 27%. Such changes signal the dawn of the era of drinking baijiu for one's own pleasure.

Fenjiu, the cream of the crop of the light-aroma baijiu style, has evolved to attract young consumers. Instead of obsessing over visibility, the brand has realigned its underlying strategy, product development, and consumption scenarios.

Inherent A dvantages of L ight-aroma B aijiu

Fenjiu's connection with young consumers started with some category-level serendipity. Light-aroma baijiu features a“limpid palate from start to finish”: pure, smooth and easy to drink, making it the ideal choice for mixed drinks, iced drinks, and casual social settings. This provides a natural moat unrivalled by strong-aroma and sauce-aroma baijiu styles.

Fenjiu boasts a 6,000-year history of brewing, 1,500 years of fame, 1,200 years of history intertwined with poetry, 800 years of distillation, 300 years of history as a brand, and 150 years of corporate history. The traditional solid-state fermentation of pure grains gives Fenjiu a uniquely clean, smooth and easy-drinking character.

In recent years, Huanggai Bofen, the flagship product of Fenjiu's Bofen series, has gained popularity among young consumers. It posts annual sales exceeding 200 million bottles, with the post-1980s and post-1990s consumers making up over half. Many young people regard it as their“first sip” of traditional baijiu. According to the 2024 Young People Drinking Report by Oh! Youth under the new media platform 36Kr, Fenjiu ranked as the No.1 favorite baijiu brand among the post-1990s generation. Among the generation born in the 2000s, it stood second only to the cocktail brand RIO as the only traditional baijiu brand in the upper reaches of the list.

In 2025, Fenjiu designated“Youth Engagement 1.0” alongside“National Expansion 2.0” and“Internationalization 1.0” as the three core pillars for Phase II of its revitalization initiative. The implementation framework is summarized as the“Seven Dimensions of Youthful Branding” including visual identity, product expression, quality expression, cultural expression, communication formats, key opinion leaders, and distribution channels. The goal is to foster empathy, consensus and shared value with young consumers. The youth strategy has broken down silos within the company, linking the full value chain of product planning, channel design, organizational mechanisms, and cultural storytelling.

The S econd G rowth C urve

IWSR's latest survey reported a significant rise of participation rate in terms of the Gen Z legal drinking age (LDA+), growing from 66% in 2023 to 73% in 2025. Their habits and choices are shifting as well toward lower alcohol by volume (ABV), bolder flavor, and more relaxed, casual settings.

Amid changing consumer trends, being“tiered” rather than“low-ABV” would be the best keyword to describe Fenjiu's youth-focused product strategy. Instead of replacing its traditional lineup entirely with low-ABV types, Fenjiu has built a product portfolio featuring 42% and 53% ABV expressions alongside the“Fenjiu+” series.

Fenjiu's classic 53% ABV expression continues to target seasoned drinkers, business banquets, and gifting occasions, underpinning its brand value and profit pool. The mellow 42% ABV version caters for new enthusiasts, female consumers, and new audiences favoring a mild taste, with less bite and a gentler palate to make baijiu more approachable.

The“Fenjiu+” strategy expands into flavored, low-alcohol offerings. The Jurassic series stands out with an amber irregular crystal bottle and China-chic social positioning. The brand of Zhuyeqing rebuilds its product range focused on fruit, floral and herbal profiles. The new 28% ABV“Fen Xiang Qing Chun” series has over 10 low-ABV SKUs ready for launch. Fenjiu Rose and Fenjiu White Jade roll out their 38% ABV versions, targeting solo drinking at home and bestie parties.

Market research data for Q3 2026 shows that sales of the White Jade and Rose series grew nearly eightfold year on year. The tiered product strategy sends a clear signal that youth-focused lines do not substitute the core traditional business; instead, they create a second growth curve.

Brand E xpression R ooted in Daily L ife

At its core,“self-pleasing drinking” is about bringing drinking back into daily life as opposed to social settings. That means the battle to win over younger consumers can be fought beyond store shelves and e-commerce pages alone.

Online, Fenjiu invites consumers to co-create in the UGC campaigns. Its“Everyone Loves Fenjiu” Challenge on Douyin App, the Chinese counterpart of TikTok, has run for three years straight. Centered on the theme“How Young People Reinvent Fenjiu,” the 2025 challenge amassed over 1.41 billion views during 10 days. The participants created their own mixed-drink recipes such as Fenjiu with osmanthus and yellow rock sugar, and Fenjiu with sparkling water. This allowed consumers to contribute to the brand narratives. Up to 47% of its online consumers are 25–35-year-olds, and its official store on Douyin App is among the most-followed baijiu brands.

In the offline world, Fenjiu keeps building innovative scenarios for young consumers. Since its debut in Taiyuan city of Shanxi province in northwest China in September 2024, Guanfen Bistro has expanded to Shanghai, Datong, Jinan, Beijing and other cities in less than two years, following a localized“one store with one strategy” approach. The Taiyuan Store positions itself as an academic-themed bar and cultural lounge. The Shanghai Store adopts the blue-and-white porcelain as its visual throughline, blending local Shanghai aesthetics. The Datong Store weaves itself into everyday street life with the concept of“a bowl of noodles and a glass of baijiu.” The Jinan Store draws an inspiration from the poetries of Xin Qiji and Li Qingzhao, two of the best known poets in China, for its signature mixes. The menus offer Fenjiu tastings plus low-ABV signature mixes, with all-day service spanning morning coffee, light midday meals, afternoon tea and evening drinks.

A variety of experiential formats including the“Fen · Dynamic 24H” coffee/liquor pop-up store, the“Qia Ru Qi Fen” city tour, and the Lingzhu Wine Culture Experience Space have been rolled out, creating a youth-focused network of touchpoints distinct from conventional liquor stores. These spaces are not about merely selling more signature mixes. They are more about reshaping how baijiu is consumed as baijiu can share the same menu alongside coffee, beer and desserts. Meanwhile, consumers get to define it according to their taste and rhythm. This is the most straightforward way of“self-pleasing drinking.”

The era of“self-pleasing drinking” unlocks new opportunities for light-aroma baijiu. With a clear strategy, tiered product offerings, and new consumption scenarios, Fenjiu has seized this opportunity. Data shows that youth-focused initiatives are delivering quantifiable growth for Fenjiu. In 2025, youth-focused products made up over 20% of its revenue, an increase of over 40% year on year. Fenjiu, the heritage baijiu brand, is winning the hearts of young consumers. (Diao Qian)

About Xinghuacun

Shanxi Xinghuacun Fenjiu Group is a major state-owned enterprise under the supervision of Shanxi Province. Its core businesses include the production of Fenjiu, Zhuyeqing Liquor and Xinghuacun Liquor. The group operates large-scale production facilities and raw grain bases, with its products sold in more than 70 countries and regions worldwide. With a brewing heritage spanning more than 6,000 years, Fenjiu is the benchmark behind China's national standard for light-aroma baijiu. Its brewing techniques were among the first to be included on China's national intangible cultural heritage list. Deeply rooted in China's rich liquor culture, Fenjiu is widely acclaimed as the“Soul of Chinese Liquor.”